How to Be More Involved in Your Community

Contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to be blessed with tons of discretionary income in order to help others. There are many ways to help one’s community that don’t have to cost a fortune, some being more valuable than a check. 

One of the best things you can do as a local is to support local businesses. The only thing keeping many brick and mortar businesses from dying out is local patronage. Whenever possible, even if it comes at an inconvenience compared with speedy online options, is to shop at your local neighborhood mom and pop stores. That being said, they are confined by a smaller physical space that large online warehouses are not, so you might not always be successful. Any attempt to shop locally will help, so try asking whether they can order the item for you so you both benefit from the purchase. Another way to help out is by attending festivals and events that feature local artists and bands. Social media has made it easier than ever to sign up to be notified about happenings in your area. Food trucks are a big trend these days and they are usually operated by friends and neighbors. If the event is charity-based, you get the satisfaction of not only helping local businesses but also donating to a meaningful cause.

Free time that is given in order to benefit another person is one of the most selfless things there is. Volunteerism is the cornerstone of humility and altruism. There are countless ways your free time can make another’s life better. Animal shelters often need volunteers to help walk and play with dogs who are waiting for their forever homes. Retirement homes are full of older people who would be delighted to have companionship, sometimes just to talk to or read to them. Meals on wheels is a great service that delivers food to people who are house-bound. There are also ride share services that give you the opportunity to drive elderly to collect prescriptions or go to doctor’s appointments. 

The idiom one man’s trash is another man’s treasure exists for a reason. Items that are no longer valuable to you, such as clothing or shoes, can easily be donated to Goodwill or Salvation Army-type community aid centers. These can then be purchased at a fraction of the cost to help improve another person’s quality of life. If you have any non-perishable foods, you can also look for any food drives requesting donations. 

This article was originally published on navy-lanier.org

    Navy Lanier

    Navy Lanier, Founder and Entreprenuer at Mobile Fuel

    Navy Lanier is an activist, believer, and entrepreneur currently based out of Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Savannah and raised in the Big Peach, and as a Georgia native he has carved out a thriving career for himself in the Oil and Energy field. As Founder of Mobile Fuel, Lanier has established a powerful startup in the field, and looks forward to growing his business as an innovative new venture.

    Navy Lanier is one of many young men who joined the militar in order to earn money for a college education. After his service, he began his way to earning a Finance degree. In his Junior year however, he accepted a summer internship with a financial advisory firm and found a better avenue to success than through finishing his degree. He discontinued his education and began a full-time position with the firm.
    He developed a powerful network and foundation of experience, and left the company for his own endeavors.

    Navy Lanier' sfirst endeavor was Lanier Communications, which was a telecommunications agency that focused on long-distance phone service. This was the first of multiple companies he would build and sell for profit, and Navy Found his place aas a serial Entrepreneur. His most recent endeavor is Mobile Fuel, which aims to act as a delivery service for fueling your vehicles.

    When not working, Navy Lanier is a leader in the Atlanta community, as well as a philanthropist. He is no stranger to local politics as a board member for the Urban Conservatives group, as well as the Urban Symphony Orchestra. He is also a member of the Boggs Academy, a major African American boarding school for Atlanta's middle and upper-class students.

