How To Be More Effective This Week

It can be quite the challenge to stay motivated at work, stay focused and be more productive and effective, right (especially while working from home these days!)?

I’m going to provide you with a few tips to master being effective for your workweek:



1. Have a Daily Action Plan

You don’t need a massive, intricate game plan for the day. But you also need a plan! Keep it simple. No more than 3 items on your daily list that align with your weekly and monthly goals. It’s all about priorities, so work on the few things which will allow you to make the biggest impact! And don’t waste your time on things that won’t bring significant results.

2. Set Deadlines

If you want to be more productive and effective, then you have to work to a schedule. I know it’s easy to say, “I’ll get it done some time this week” -especially when we are all working from home and don’t have people watching over our shoulders! But here’s the deal – you have to give yourself a chance to focus and do what needs to be done within a certain time frame. The good news is that YOU get to choose that time frame! So start getting into the habit of setting start and stop times for projects/tasks. My biggest key here is tell someone else about your timeline and have them hold you accountable too!

3. Give yourself time

If you want to be more effective, then you have to learn to slow things down and be more deliberate in your approach to work and life. Stop rushing around like a chicken with its head cut off, looking “busy” and start giving yourself enough time to gather your thoughts and put yourself in a powerful state of mind. Be in control of yourself at all times! This is why I enforce journaling with my clients. It’s life-changing!

4. Limit distractions

You can’t be effective in any way if your mind and attention are constantly scattered. Limit your meetings, random coffee chats, social media, and any activity that ultimately isn’t related to the current task at hand. Schedule in times throughout the day to check your social media or call your friends or take breaks. A lack of focus is what kills productivity and effectiveness.

5. Listen

Open your ears, rather then your mouth. I have always been under the “you have two ears and two eyes, but only one mouth and one nose; therefore, you should be listening and looking twice as much as talking and sticking your nose into people’s business” (my personal quote plus reference). If you learn to listen more effectively you will be able to identify the opportunities and challenges that exist in front of you. You can save a lot of time and stress by learning to listen and (here’s the BIG one) pause before you respond thoughtfully.

6. Focus on what you CAN do

The most important thing to focus on is what you can do right now with the information you have at hand. Make informed decisions and find a way to move forward. Being effective means you find a solution and don’t dwell on the problem and what has already occurred! Too many people dwell on their circumstances – don’t let that be you!



Now, who’s ready to go make great things happen this week?! Let’s go get it!