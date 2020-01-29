How to Be More Confident Around Others

As I was growing up, it always felt like women liked the guys who were more confident and outgoing. Whenever I had a crush on someone, most of the time I would be too scared to ask her out.

My mind would tell me things like “she probably already has a boyfriend,” and if I did try to talk to her then I would become super awkward and would barely even be able to say anything. The one piece of advice I heard over and over again for being confident was to “fake it until you make it” but that never helped me at all.

This makes it especially difficult because as men, we’re the ones who are expected to be the initiators when it comes to dating. It’s up to us to take the first step and ask her out, to go for the first kiss, to ask her to be exclusive, to say the first “I love you”, and so on.

And this can mean having to step way, way out of your comfort zone. How are we supposed to be confident when it comes to dating, then?

I’m not going to give you some generic advice such as “fake it until you make it” or “just be confident.” You’ve probably already heard that enough times already. Instead, I’m going to show you the three steps that I used to finally become confident around women.

Step 1: Understand The Psychology of Confidence

The first step is to understand how the psychology of confidence works. Simply put, confidence reflects how much faith you have in yourself that you are able to complete a task successfully. This is an evolutionary survival tool designed for keeping you out of trouble.

Imagine that you’re in the jungle with a friend and your companion decides that he’s going to fight a lion with his bare hands. You, on the other hand, don’t feel confident about the idea of doing so. One of you is going to be okay and the other … probably not so much.

Let’s apply this to dating. Confidence around dating involves gaining the skills and experiences that allow you to have more faith in yourself around women. One of the most powerful ways for you to approach this is to adopt a growth mindset.

Someone who has a growth mindset knows that their skills and abilities can always be improved. They believe that they have the power to improve themselves and they see failure as opportunities for improvement rather than becoming discouraged by it.

The opposite is a fixed mindset. Someone with a fixed mindset believes that their skills and abilities can’t be changed. They might say things like “I just don’t have what takes” or “I’ll never be as good as he is” or “I’m just not good at this.”

Each of these sentences implies some sort of helplessness.

Step 2: Give Out Drive-By Compliments

The next step is to build up your courage by doing some drive-by compliments. To do this, you give someone a genuine compliment and then vanish.

Here are some examples:

• Nice shirt/shoes/pants/jacket!

• Your hair is awesome!

• You are a handsome man!

• Looking good!

• Your dog is so cute!

This sounds deceptively simple and yet is really awesome. First and foremost, you cannot possibly be shot down by the people that you approach. Since you are not asking for anything, you risk no social rejection.

In addition, you probably made the day of everyone that you complimented. You’re now the mysterious stranger who went out of his way to make someone else’s day better.

Like Batman. Seriously! (Bonus points if you actually do this dressed as Batman.)

After I did this a few times, my fear of approaching people started to melt away. It quickly became much easier to go up to strangers and interact with them. And seeing the smiles on the faces of everyone you talk to really makes it worth it!

Giving out drive-by compliments might make you anxious at first, but it will become so much easier after the first few times. After you do this, your fear of approaching other people–including any girls that you may have your eyes on–will start to melt away.

Step 3: Start Random Conversations With Strangers

Finally, we’re going to begin some random conversations with strangers. This is a little more daunting than drive-by compliments. Here, you can get rejected. You can get shot down. And it is possible to make it totally awkward.

That’s okay. Remember that we’re using a growth mindset. If you try to start a conversation with someone and it ends up becoming awkward, don’t get down on yourself. Try to understand why it didn’t go so well.

Did you say something that killed the conversation? Did you try to make a joke or tell a story that didn’t quite hit the mark? Maybe it wasn’t anything you did and the other person just didn’t feel like talking.

To start off, try talking to the cashier the next time you go grocery shopping. Ask her how her day is. When you’re waiting in line at the coffee shop, turn to the person next to you and introduce yourself. Another conversation starter you can try is to compliment someone and then asking them a related question.

So, you could say something like “Nice shirt!” and then follow up with “Is it new?” or “Where did you buy it?” Another example is to say “Your dog is so cute!” and then follow up with “What’s his name?” or “What kind of dog is he?”

In my experience, talking about weather kills conversations because it’s cliché and impersonal. On the other hand, asking people questions about themselves often gives me good results. Everyone has an ego.

If you can tap into someone else’s ego by asking them about themselves and then showing that you’re interested in what they have to say, they’ll probably talk your ear off.

Get out there and try making random conversations with strangers. You’ll get some practice talking to people and you’ll become skilled at making a conversation flow and keeping it engaging.