How to be mentally resilient?

Lesson 1: The Foundation of Mindset: Practicing IMPERMANENCE

A concept commonly used in Eastern philosophies, is impermanence, also known as the philosophical problem of change, which asserts that all of conditioned existence without exception is “transient, evanescent, inconstant”. A frequent quote that exemplifies impermanence is: “This too shall pass”.

It is important and reassuring to remember that nothing is permanent. Our problems, challenges, adversity or setbacks won’t last forever. A great exercise to appreciate this philosophy is to remember a time in life when we faced our biggest challenges. Did it last forever? Any situation is always changing and evolving. Life hits us with a problem and the “pain” is either rising or fading away. It the pain is rising, it won’t intensify indeterminately. It’s knowing that the rain in our life won’t last. It might rain for a day or for a season and the sun will always come back.

Lesson 2: The Foundation of Mindset: Practicing EQUANIMITY

Equanimity is a mental state of psychological stability and composure which is undisturbed by experience or challenges. With time and practice, we realize that our brain has the inherent ability to react and an urge to protect us and keep us safe. Most of the time, fear is irrational and automatic. Instead of panicking and reacting to events, it is important to know that all events are neutral. The reason why we experience “pain” or suffering in our life is because of the perception and meaning that we attach to events. The pain that we experience comes from the resistance that we have or the aversion to it. When we can acknowledge, accept and embrace a painful situation, we can transcend the pain and be free of the suffering.

Similar to any situations in life, we can choose to take the same approach of equanimity and impermanence to go through any challenges, impediments and stebacks. The first step is to be aware of our discomfort and the feelings associated with it, which normally is fear or worry coming from a negative expectation of the future. The second step is to observe the situation from an objective point of view, and then to be willing to experience and embrace the sensations of “pain/fear/worry” without judgment to find peace and happiness.

Lesson 3: Components of Resilience: Finding “CLARITY

We all have dreams and a vision for our future. But in pursuing these aspirations we inevitably encounter obstacles. In those challenging moments, I found that there is one element that defines the success or failure of completing our dreams. I call it the “Resilience Element” — our ability to overcome setbacks and continue moving ahead as essential to our success and well-being.

“Resilience is a mindset and the fuel that will propel your dreams forward.” Francis Piché

Lesson 4: Components of Resilience: Driven by CONVICTION

There is way too much “noise” in our life at the moment and negativity on the news and we wanted to make a positive impact in the world. At the end of our journey, we can choose to leave a legacy, and this was the implied meaning behind the work we do.

As Victor Frankl, celebrated Austrian psychiatrist, Holocaust survivor and author of the book “Human Search for Meaning”: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances to choose one’s own way.”

“We do not recover but instead rebuild. We do not bounce back we bounce forward.” Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal

Lesson 5: Components of Resilience: Cultivating Courage

Happiness comes from within and living in the present moment. Our life is so precious, and I know how fear and worry can devour the treasure of life. Time is a scarce resource and the only one that truly matters. It comes down to how we want to use the finite and unknow time we were given.

Your time is sacred don’t waste it. Live your life fearlessly from the heart and use your gifts. Francis Piché

To sum up, there are practical and scientific ways to generate positive emotions and control or mind. Resilience is an element that we all have and is very powerful. For some it is well developed, and for others it can be regenerated or reawakened. The power lies within and we are all the master and the captain of our own life. Our skip may be stuck in a storm and be damaged along the way and we know the tumult is only temporary. We have the capacity to transcend breakdowns into breakthroughs and make a significance impact in our life by exercising our resilience muscle.

Understand that mindset is critical.

Resilience is now more than ever a critical skill as our lives are affected not just by what happens to us but how we choose to respond to those events. We can train ourselves to think in a more resilient way. Find purpose and positivity in the pause.

It’s important to note that having a positive attitude doesn’t mean we are happy all the time but it does mean we believe that good things can and will happen.

Equanimity is a state of psychological stability and composure which is undisturbed by experience of or exposure to emotions pain or other phenomena that may cause others to lose the balance of their mind.

Impermanence also known as the philosophical problem of change is a philosophical concept that is addressed in a variety of religions and philosophies. In Eastern philosophy it is best known for its role in the Buddhist three marks of existence. It also is an element of Hinduism.

Fear

Please take a look at the picture below. In this picture behavior and choices (the route the person is walking) are guided by fear (the sign). The route that leads to the mountain is a valued pathway. It includes choices and behavior that are meaningful to the person. However although the route to the mountain is considered personally meaningful the person fearfully avoids this route. The unknown of the future (the

person does not know what the route to the mountain looks like) causes fear to rise and the person prefers to stay within his/her comfort zone. The fear is blocking his/her personal goals and values and he/she will keep walking in circles. Now consider the goals you want to achieve. Which fears are currently blocking the pathway to your goals? Try to be as specific as possible and list up to 5 fears on the next page.

Positive emotions – GRATITUDE FOR IMPORTANT PEOPLE

Types of Positive Emotion:

1. Amused fun-loving or silly

2. Awe wonder or amazement

3. Grateful appreciative or thankful

4. Hopeful optimistic or encouraged

5. Inspired uplifted or elevated

6. Interested alert or curious

7. Joyful glad or happy

8. Love closeness or trust

9. Proud confident or self-assured

10. Serene content or peaceful

Ignite Action Steps

Slow down and do nothing for 3 days and ask who you would like to become if you only had 5 years to live. Write down your findings after the 3 days are complete. It will provide you crisp clarity. Can you describe what you see, hear, smell, taste, and feel? Why is that so important for you? List 10 reasons. This is your conviction- it will support you while you face adversity and setbacks.

Imagine the feelings of your future self after accomplishing your dreams. This will eliminate your self-limiting beliefs. What would you tell yourself? Start with: “I remember that… “ This process will create certainty. Cultivate courage. When challenges arise, look at them objectively with equanimity. Remember the impermanence of life. What can you do to elevate your energy and raise your vibration? Forgive yourself and express self-love. Happiness comes from within and lives in the present moment. Remember what formed your conviction. Don’t waste your breath, live fearlessly. The time is now!

Francis Piché – Bio

Francis is a Resilience Mindset Coach, Keynote Speaker, Founder & CEO of Resilience Element and top sales performer with over 20 years of focused sales experience, including Xerox International, inspired by his passion to help people raise their success, reignite their life, remove their mental barriers and reawaken their inner power to support life and business results.

Dr. Taryn Stejskal – Bio

Executive Resilience Expert & Co-Founder of Resilience Element, Chief Resilience Officer and Founder and CEO of Resilience Leadership. Dr. Taryn Marie is a foremost international expert on resilience in leadership and life. She is the former Head of Executive Leadership Development and Talent Strategy at Nike and global head of leadership development at Cigna.

Link to FREE Webinar on resilience: www.reawakenresilience.com