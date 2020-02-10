How to be Great at Being Me

Know What You Want

Life is a journey full of adventures and opportunities. Choose the opportunities and the adventures you want to explore. By knowing what you want and taking action. Is like training your brain for curiosity and creativity. In your career or in your personal life having goals and taking small steps can ignite big changes. Don’t overthink and don’t over plan – “do it”. Doing reinforces the curiosity and creativity within you. It will shift your energy towards what’s important to you.

Stay Motivated and Energised

We all have days when we don’t feel our best. This usually manifests itself as feeling stress or overwhelm. Feeling anxious about things we want to do but we are not doing. If you can’t motivate yourself, find out what’s stopping you and do something about it. Overthinking and over planning can hamper your goals. This can make or influence you to keep putting things off. If you are feeling overwhelmed, schedule meet-ups with friends. Talk to someone and get advice face to face.

Surround yourself with great people. People who are supportive and appreciate you. Learn to trust others and take chances, no matter how many times you failed in the past. No one can be as great at being you as you can. Being mindful of your food choices. Exercise regularly at least 3-4 times a day. Have enough sleep. After all, there’s no one better qualified for the job than you.