Despite this, gratitude is not a very present feeling within us, perhaps because we go through life too fast without having time to appreciate what we have or … perhaps because we have been forced , many times, to be grateful for things without feeling it and this has caused us to reject or block this emotion.

Gratitude allows Mrwalkinlick to enjoy the successes and gives him strength and drive to go further. Think about it: who does not appreciate what they have just achieved, what drive, and motivation will they have to want more things?

Gratitude also lets us know what is most important in our life. It is precisely what makes us feel grateful that we need the most and in which we should invest a significant amount of time, money, and energy.

Finally, when one feels truly grateful, that is, it comes from within and is not imposed, he has a natural desire to reciprocate and be generous. You experience the urge to return a favor or make your gifts available to the world. It does not feel like an obligation, but you sincerely WANT to do it.

So, fostering personal gratitude is, on a grand scale, fostering generosity.

Impressive the change that would develop in our lives if we lived gratitude as a daily feeling, right?

How to be more grateful?

Looking for things that genuinely wake up this feeling.

Today I want to invite you to spend a few minutes looking for those reasons you have to say thank you. And the more the merrier, possibly your life is full of them.

The key to finding these reasons is simple but often overlooked: you have to discover the things that are truly important to you, the things that make you vibrate, and not the things that are “supposed” to be.

Because here is the crux of the matter: gratitude cannot be forced.

The moment we internally repeat to ourselves that “we have to be grateful for having a roof over our heads and food on the plate” but without feeling it, we are letting it escape even blocking this feeling.

For example, you may not feel grateful for your work , despite the fact that you objectively know that having a job in times of crisis is very good and, furthermore, everyone keeps repeating it to you: « How nice, you should give thanks for your job , with how bad things are «. Well, if it does not come out, it does not.

If you are not grateful for something (although supposedly “you should”) that’s it, forget about it when doing the exercise of looking for reasons to thank, and find what really makes you feel good .

Perhaps you are filled with a great feeling of satisfaction when you think of your car and all the trips you have made in it, or when you go out to the balcony and see the views in front of your house, or you appreciate the company of that coworker that always has a joke to tell and makes you smile.

Connect with gratitude through these little things, without forcing, without making value judgments about what is important and what is not.