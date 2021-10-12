How to be emotionally resilient

Emotional resilience is the ability to bounce back after hardship, trauma, or life’s inevitable setbacks. It can be hard work but it pays off in spades when you are able to maintain a healthy balance of emotions and move forward with your life. Here are some tips for boosting your emotional resilience:

– Face your fears head-on by confronting what scares you

– Practice self-care while making sure not to neglect other important relationships – Find an outlet for releases like exercise, writing, yoga, or meditation so that pent up feelings don’t come out in destructive ways

In this post, we are going to expand on these a lot further to help you get a better understanding of how to put these things into practice.

1. Identify your personal resilience weaknesses and triggers to understand yourself better.

Keeping a journal where you list your emotional state, the triggers that set it off, and what you did to help yourself is an excellent way to know how resilient you are. We recommend doing this exercise every day for at least a month before looking back on your entries and reflecting on them as a whole. Keep in mind that there may be days when the exercise is hard to complete:

– These can be difficult periods of time and one of the best ways to get through them is by asking for support from friends, family members, or other loved ones. A great strategy for overcoming obstacles is knowing that we’re not fighting our battles alone.

2. Build awareness of your feelings and how to express them in a constructive manner

Your emotional state affects every aspect of your life. Building awareness of your feelings, what they are telling you about yourself, and how they are influencing your actions is the first step in beginning to change the cycles that are keeping you stuck. The following questions might help:

– What’s going on emotionally?

– How am I feeling? How can I tell?

– What do I think about this thing that just happened to me? What would I want other people to feel if this happened to them?

– What can I do to make myself feel better right now? What’s my 3rd wish

3.Set personal boundaries

Setting personal boundaries has the potential to increase your emotional resilience. Boundaries are about understanding what you are able to do and what you are not able to do. Knowing where one starts and the other begins is imperative. Personal boundaries can be difficult because they often require speaking up for yourself or asking others to stop doing things that you don’t want them to do. The best way to set personal boundaries is by being mindful of the limits of your energy, time, emotion, attention, and physical well-being while considering all aspects of your life.

4.Set realistic goals

While it is all well and good to set a bunch of goals, it is important to set realistic goals. This way you won’t get discouraged when you don’t meet the time frame that you’ve set. Setting unrealistic goals will leave you feeling really tired and not resilient at all.

Continuing with personal boundaries, when taking on new challenges like getting in shape, it’s important that you take care of yourself in the meantime. There are tons of ways to keep your fitness level up when you’re not able to work out as much: – Try shopping with a list in place and don’t make impulse purchases – Find an ebook or app about healthy habits and incorporate some into your daily routine. You can learn more about a healthy diet here.

5. Focus on everything you have instead of what is missing

It’s helpful to remember what you have and not what’s missing.

If you spend a lot of time focusing on the things that are going wrong, then it will be that much harder to find ways of remedying those things. Take a step back and think about the good things in your life instead of all these challenges. Consider how resilient you’ve been so far by surviving against all odds and remind yourself that you can do it again if need be. The next time negativity creeps up, turn outward with gratitude for those around you who love and care for me as well as what has gone well in my day, even if they seem like small blessings at this point.

6. Take time every day to do something that makes you happy

It’s important to take time every day to do something that makes you happy. It can be as simple as reading a book or going on a walk around the neighborhood. Whatever it is, make sure that it will make you feel rejuvenated and resilient.

Take a look at the things you enjoy and try to take some time to do them. It’s important to do the things that make you happy, and it’s also okay to prioritise them.

Summary

Conclusion paragraph: Take care of yourself this week and try some of these tips to increase your emotional resilience. It is important for you to be healthy so that you can live a long, fulfilling life. If there are things in your life or habits that may not be good for you, it’s time to make the necessary changes now before they have any further negative effects on your well-being. Remember that self-care also means taking care of others! Do something nice for someone else today–you’ll feel better too!