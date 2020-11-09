Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Be Eco-Friendly During the Pandemic

The pandemic is taking a huge toll on the environment. Here's how to safely reduce your environmental impact during COVID-19.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The pandemic has caused such a massive shift in people’s way of life. From millions of people now working from home to shutting down social gatherings for the foreseeable future, the pandemic has impacted so many parts of our lives. 

But it’s important to remember that the pandemic is impacting the environment, too. Despite nearly half of Americans believing their plastic consumption didn’t change during the pandemic, recycling collection increased by 20 percent.

So if people don’t think their plastic consumption changed, why do the numbers disagree? It’s likely that many people just don’t realize how much plastic they are truly consuming — from opting for reusable face masks to minimizing takeout packaging, here are ways to be more conscious about all the ways we add to the plastic pandemic. 

  1. Go for Reusable Face Masks

Single-use PPE was hugely popular at the start of the pandemic, but we’re at a point now where reusable face masks are gaining traction because they are more environmentally friendly (and more affordable over time). Instead of buying boxes on boxes of reusable masks, opt for eco-conscious reusable masks to save the single-use PPE for those who really need it, like frontline hospital workers.

  1. Reduce Your Takeout Packaging

Since many restaurants are closed for dining in, takeout has been on the rise. However, this amount of single-use takeout packaging can really add up. To minimize your impact while still getting some of your favorite foods, be sure to ask for no bag or plastic cutlery so you get only the essentials. Additionally, only order condiments you need or opt for home versions when you can. While it may not be possible to bring your own tupperware, you can ask for compostable boxes or reuse plastic containers once you bring them home to stop the chain of landfill dumping.

  1. Bring Reusable Bags

Reusable bags aren’t really a new concept to many people. However, during the pandemic, some retailers aren’t allowing reusable bags to minimize germs. In this situation, the easy option is just to go for disposable plastic bags — but did you know that the average family uses 1,500 plastic bags per year? While it might feel like you’re using plastic bags “just this time”, each of those times can really add up.

Instead of using plastic bags, put your items back in your cart or basket and bag them outside the store. Many retailers are setting out “bagging tables” outside to make this process easier. While it takes a few more minutes, mother earth will thank you for it. 

  1. Buy Reusable Water Bottles

Reusable water bottles are gaining popularity, and nowadays, you can even get trendy reusable water bottles where you can showcase your style while staying hydrated. Seeing as people spend an average of $266 on disposable water bottles per year, switching to a reusable bottle, which cost around $20 to $40, can make a big impact on your wallet over time.

It’s clear that reusable is the name of the game with reducing your environmental footprint. Minimizing your environmental impact takes conscious effort, but if everyone takes small steps to do their part, we could be on a path to minimizing the damage of the plastic pandemic.

    Michaela Wong

    Michaela Wong is a junior content marketing specialist and graduate of San Diego State University. She writes for a variety of clients ranging from career development to interior design.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How One Company Turned Their Passion for Pasta Into Solving Problems Brought on by COVID-19

    by Ian Monroe
    Community//

    An Entrepreneur’s Way through COVID-19

    by Jaskaran Singh Arora
    Community//

    Alexander Dabagh: “It can always be worse”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.