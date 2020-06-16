How to be an Effective Ally

As children, we fearlessly stand up to the school bully who is picking on a peer. We are taught: if you see something, say something. How is it that many of us become bystanders?

Oftentimes, when an issue does not directly impact an individual or a group of people, they turn a bind eye to it. In other words, people do not believe it exists if it has not directly impacted them personally.

It is evident that society is facing uncomfortable truths and conversations about race disparities and White privilege that is long overdue.

In the fight for justice of African Americans, it is our duty as the White majority to advocate for equality. It is each Caucasian individual’s responsibility to educate themselves on racism and privilege in America.

Here are some ways to help spread the message to other people of privilege:

Discuss race with other White people. Silence is privilege, it means you are complicit in acts of oppression.

Learn facts, statistics and historical references to support your stance during discussions about racial inequalities.

For example, according to data in 2019, the American police killed more than 1,099 people. Of those, 24% were Black, even though Black people make up only 13% of the population.

Hold each other accountable, point out biases.

Remind yourself that growth is uncomfortable, we may not get it right all the time which is why it is important to listen and learn.

Mobilize and unify with individual’s to continue to spread the message. There is power in numbers when our nation unites in solidarity.

Use your voice and be proactive:

Sign petitions at change.org

Donate in support of Black lives and communities of color. Here are a few websites: National Bailout, Campaign Zero, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Call or email your representatives and demand action

Support local Black owned businesses

Lastly, acknowledge that advocacy for change is an ongoing process which requires consistency, effort and bold initiative.