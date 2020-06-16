Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to be an Effective Ally

The importance of utilizing your voice and privilege to contribute to the efforts for change and the call to end systemic racism in America.

By

As children, we fearlessly stand up to the school bully who is picking on a peer. We are taught: if you see something, say something. How is it that many of us become bystanders?

Oftentimes, when an issue does not directly impact an individual or a group of people, they turn a bind eye to it. In other words, people do not believe it exists if it has not directly impacted them personally.

It is evident that society is facing uncomfortable truths and conversations about race disparities and White privilege that is long overdue.

In the fight for justice of African Americans, it is our duty as the White majority to advocate for equality. It is each Caucasian individual’s responsibility to educate themselves on racism and privilege in America.

Here are some ways to help spread the message to other people of privilege: 

Discuss race with other White people. Silence is privilege, it means you are complicit in acts of oppression. 

Learn facts, statistics and historical references to support your stance during discussions about racial inequalities.

For example, according to data in 2019, the American police killed more than 1,099 people. Of those, 24% were Black, even though Black people make up only 13% of the population.

Hold each other accountable, point out biases.

Remind yourself that growth is uncomfortable, we may not get it right all the time which is why it is important to listen and learn.

Mobilize and unify with individual’s to continue to spread the message. There is power in numbers when our nation unites in solidarity.

Use your voice and be proactive:

Lastly, acknowledge that advocacy for change is an ongoing process which requires consistency, effort and bold initiative.

    Leah Kent, Writer and Blogger.

    Leah Kent is a writer and blogger. She recently received her Master's Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseing. She aspires to help motivate others to practice self-care, mindfulness and compassion.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    I Am White. I Am Privileged.

    by George Elerick
    Wisdom//

    Can Love Overcome Race in Transracial Adoption?

    by Dr. Darron Smith
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Apology as a Significant Act of Allyship

    by Ruth C. White, PhD MPH MSW

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.