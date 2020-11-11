How To Be An Ambitious Woman

While some are making peace with the term, and let’s be honest, the concept of “ambitious women,” ambitious women are changing the world.

No one knows what it took for you to get where you are. No one knows what was hard, what you had to overcome, when you struggled, or when you soared.

Your journey is your journey — own it.

Embrace the milestones, hold the vision. Celebrate your victories and your resilience, tenacity, and endurance. Messy progress, imperfect work, stops and starts — it all matters.

Women have greater opportunities than we’ve ever had, and we still have miles to go. Show gratitude by acknowledging the effort of the women who paved your way and those quietly doing the work by your side.

We rise together.

Being ambitious means pursuing happiness, fulfilling your desires, and reaching your goals. It’s success on your terms. Here’s how to do it.

1. Set Goals; Add Passion.

Setting goals is finding the motivation to keep moving forward and keep getting better.

When you’re passionate about what you’re doing, it’s much easier to find the drive and determination to carry on.

2. Always Invest in Yourself.

You are your most valuable asset, and it’s vital that you feel worthy. Embody your best self, and others will see your potential.

Invest in yourself to be at your best. Buy that course you’ve been eyeing, get a makeover, pay for those photography sessions, hire a coach. Take time for self-care and creativity, sleep well, and work out regularly. Prioritize your goals and happiness to set an example.

3. Take Risks; Discover Results.

An ambitious woman knows taking risks and making mistakes is part of the process. Reach beyond your comfort zone to try something new and create results you can’t imagine.

Taking risks isn’t easy, and neither is being ambitious, but that’s the point—it’s self-discovery.

4. Get in the Game, but Don’t Lose Yourself.

You’ve probably heard the Brené Brown quote about being in the arena. If you keep waiting, your life will pass you by. If you keep deferring, you’ll never start. Adopt a sense of urgency and commit. You can’t expect great things to happen when you don’t step into the arena.

That said, don’t forget that who you are outside of work is as essential to happiness and success as your work. Ambitious women lead full lives, spending time with family and friends, enjoying creative time, and finding balance.

5. Build Confidence, Set Boundaries, and Stay Positive.

Build confidence and set boundaries by no longer apologizing for who you are. Learn to say no, create consistency in your routines, and do what you say you’ll do.

Negativity holds you back; stay positive, hopeful, and future-focused. Don’t let anything or anyone undermine your ambition or infringe on your boundaries.

6. Find Your People; Rise Together.

It is essential to surround yourself with people who inspire and challenge you, people who walk the walk.

Ambitious women celebrate and share their achievements. Motivated by progress, they never let missteps destroy their faith in themselves. They have a purpose bigger than themsleves, and they know we rise together.

