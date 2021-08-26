Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How To Be a Visionary Leader and Maintain Your Personal Boundaries

Within any great leader is a clear, ambitious vision for the future. Many leaders, however, let their commitment to success drive them down a path where their personal health and life, in general, can quickly become damaged. While there’s no feeling quite like working hard toward a dream, a true leader understands the important balance […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Within any great leader is a clear, ambitious vision for the future. Many leaders, however, let their commitment to success drive them down a path where their personal health and life, in general, can quickly become damaged. While there’s no feeling quite like working hard toward a dream, a true leader understands the important balance between work and family.

When a leader maintains the utmost focus on what they’re aiming to accomplish, they pleasingly find themselves unstoppable. With a tremendous level of discipline and commitment, however, comes the risk of growing disconnected from family and other life matters. One should be open and honest at all times with their loved ones, explaining to them why their work is as important as it is. Likewise, a leader should have full respect for the thoughts and feelings of the people closest to them, and be fully willing and able to give them the time they deserve.

Leaders who are true visionaries can think creatively. A real path toward a better tomorrow has to be created. Boredom, doubt, anxiety, lack of motivation, etc. are very real and very problematic emotions that can stop progress in its tracks. A leader should not only know how to avoid letting negative emotions be the detriment of their success, but have the capacity and willingness to learn ways around obstacles created by what plagues their mind.

More often than not, being truly productive involves doing virtually the same thing over and over again. Repetition is a building block of skill in just about any pursuit. Repetition not only promotes progress but builds stamina. When a leader is faced with doubts, sometimes all they need is to prove to themselves just how much endurance they really have.

Lastly, the practice of goal-setting is imperative to continued growth. Goal-setting isn’t as easy as it often seems, however. Many people will set goals that are simply too ambitious, and others will sell themselves short. Setting goals that require someone to really work hard and respect personal boundaries at the same time are the best. A leader must take care of themselves, which includes doing what they enjoy, in order to really fulfill what they aim to accomplish. More can be read about what it means to be a true visionary leader here.   

    Omid Chaman, President at The Chaman Group

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Signs of a Great Leader

    by Tamara Ashworth
    Community//

    27 Traits of Great Leaders In Times of Crisis and Turbulence

    by Shyam Ramanathan
    Community//

    Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford: “Surrender to what is. Let go of what was. Have faith in what will be”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.