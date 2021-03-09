How To Be a Stronger Leader in 2021 | Michael Troina

The year 2020 was challenging for many people in a variety of industries. While many businesses struggled this past year, Managers can start 2021 on a better note by learning how to improve their leadership techniques. Following these strategies that involve research, adaptability, focus, and control can help anyone become a more decisive leader in 2021.

No one strategy will help anyone become the perfect leader overnight. Successful leaders are open to trying out different techniques and figure out which ideas work best for them. Researching the various business and sociological aspects of leadership will help build a solid understanding of what it takes to manage a team or even a whole company. Some helpful research can involve learning about successful leaders through social media, reading about different forms of technology, and developing better reading and writing skills.

Dealing with change is a part of life. Leaders who know how to be calm and resilient when unexpected curveballs pop up will succeed under pressure. When a business leader embraces obstacles and handles them with confidence, the rest of the employees from that team will feel more motivated and less anxious in the workplace.

Being present and focused will prevent leaders from feeling too stressed or overwhelmed in general. It is crucial for business leaders to move forward and not let past mistakes bring them down while also taking away any lessons learned. That being said, while it is beneficial to think about the future, constantly obsessing over it can be distracting from tasks that are important for the time being. Mindfulness meditation is an excellent way for leaders to focus on staying in the present moment.

The year 2020 made it clear that no one can control what will happen in the world. While no one can guarantee what will happen the next year, month, or even day, anyone can take charge of how they choose to approach the situations that life presents. Keep a healthy perspective on your locus of control and the things that you can change. Your health is at the top of that list. For example, someone who sticks to a consistent sleep schedule night eats healthy foods every day, and takes good care of their hygiene will be likely to be productive each day.

