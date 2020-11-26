How to be a purpose-driven company

1. Clarify your own purpose and identity core values

Be clear about yourself and your company. Sit down and organize interviews and clarify exactly the values that are important for you and your business. This is something that takes time and can’t be organized overnight, so take the time and really think about what is important to you and your business.

2. Mention the clear benefits that you generate through your purpose

People need a reason to believe in you and your company. So be clear about your purpose and communicate the benefits that you create for other people. Specially for business leader it is important to communicate the purpose and the benefits all the time.

3. Finding your purpose is an iterative process

Finding your own purpose is really a process and a journey worthwhile! Most importantly it has to be lived on a daily basis. It is not enough just to do a workshop and define the values and then never use them again. It is a process, and all people must be involved in this process.

You can get more information about Ross Drakes and Nicework here: https://www.nicework.in/

You can listen to the whole podcast episode here and find also more insights about content on my website: https://www.contentmentoring.com/