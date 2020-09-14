How to Be a Goddess: Ten Life-Changing Steps

Research has shown that women tend to feel less confident than men.

A lack of confidence can harm numerous areas of your life. Luckily for you, there’s a goddess inside you waiting to be released.

When we think about a goddess, we think of Aphrodite, Hera, Bastet, or any number of ancient deities that were worshipped ages ago. However, just because the goddesses that you know are fictional, doesn’t mean it isn’t real. Being a goddess is a state of mind, and you can get to that place.

If you’ve been feeling less than good about yourself, here’s how you can learn how to be a goddess through ten life-changing steps.

1. Create a Private Space

When you want to learn how to be a goddess, you should start by creating a private space. A place that feels sacred and can be all yours for as much time as you need. Your sacred space can be a bedroom, a garden, or any place you feel like you can let loose in.

This area will be where you meditate and reflect on life. It’ll also be the place that you’ll grow your feminine power.

2. Meditate

Stress can make you irritable and affect your ability to connect with your inner goddess. Meditation has been proven to have positive effects on your health. Not only does it help reduce anxiety, but it can teach you how to focus.

Meditation is the key to becoming a goddess. You’ll deflect negativity and remain calm in stressful situations.

3. Change Your Mindset

Another benefit to mediation is that you can learn how to change your mindset to line with the goddess you want to become. Speak up when you feel uncomfortable, stop being as critical on yourself, and love yourself completely.

If you want to feel like a goddess all the time, your mind will need to be shifted to a new way of life. Turn your attention to focusing on what you need to be genuinely happy and taking the steps to achieve your dreams.

4. Connect with Your Inner Divine

Connecting with your inner divine is crucial. To do so, you’ll need to practice being present, and focusing your attention inward. Like meditating, your eyes will be closed, and you’ll focus on your breathing.

You should know what your intentions are, question what you want, and be open to the answer. You should keep a journal and pen nearby to document your thoughts and visions.

5. Let Go of Preconceived Notions

You need to ditch your preconceived notions of what makes a woman and how women should behave. Cut the restraints of gender stereotypes and believe in yourself. You deserve to have everything you want in life, and you don’t have to compromise yourself to get there.

Open your mind to the fact that you are worthy. When you accept your feminine power, you will feel as powerful as a goddess.

6. Connect with Mother Nature

A goddess nurtures herself by connecting with mother nature. You should spend a few minutes outdoors, barefoot in the grass or lying under a tree. Focus on soaking in mother nature and relaxing.

Another option is to bring mother nature to you by bringing plants inside your home. You’ll feel more grounded and supported when you’re surrounded by greenery indoors.

7. Command Your Feminine Power

You can command your feminine power by learning to be assertive. This includes saying no to anything that doesn’t feel right for you, setting healthy boundaries, and being firm. Ignore the rules you were taught about being a woman and start living an authentic life.

The next time you’re questioning yourself, stop. Stand your ground and be consistent with your boundaries, because you don’t need to feel guilty.

8. Learn About Goddesses

If you want to become one, you should look up to other goddesses. Research myths and legends about the famous female gods. You’ll feel empowered, beautiful, and feminine.

Learning about other goddesses is a great way to channel yours. Find one that you can view as a role model in your life.

9. Normalize Self-Care

Between your busy schedule and social life, it can be difficult to justify fitting self-care in your routine. Take time every week to pamper yourself or do something you enjoy. This can be taking a long bath, going to your favorite spots, or listening to your favorite music and dancing around in your underwear.

You can learn to love yourself more by introducing self-care to your weekly schedule. Change your lifestyle to match your new goddess role.

10. Spend Time Helping Other Goddesses

When you’re living your most authentic life and feel like your true self, you’ll know what it feels like to be a goddess. You can put your newfound skills to use by helping other women connect with their inner divine. They’ll feel powerful and strong, and you will too.

Helping others is a great way to spread the movement. The more goddesses you surround yourself with, the more you’ll believe in feminine power.

How to Be a Goddess Now

If you want to learn how to be a goddess today, you can start by changing your lifestyle to encourage your authentic self to shine. You can change the podcasts you listen to and the books you read to feel more feminine. Another easy way to begin is to look at daily mantras that match the goddess movement.

There are numerous ways to start being a goddess, but you have to discover what fits you the best. This will open the door to the love of your life and the career you dream of.

Let Your Inner Goddess Shine

Now that you’ve read these steps for how to be a goddess, you can start living your best life. Forget what you were taught about being a woman and be firm with your boundaries. Your inner goddess is shining within, it’s time to let her out.

