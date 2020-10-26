How to Be a Flexible Entrepreneur – Shashwat Samudra

Being able to adapt and accommodate any unavoidable circumstances is a critical factor for success in business and life. We cannot control the world around, and the ability to be flexible and adaptable to all that is thrown your way is essential for growth. If you are an entrepreneur, you are probably no stranger to all the things that need to be done and the things that continuously change. If you can take all these changes in stride, you’re set, but that’s easier said than done. Here are some tips to help you be more flexible and adaptable as an entrepreneur.

Be Open-Minded

Having an open mind is something that seems so basic and easily executed, but as humans, we often get stuck in our ways and forget to listen to new ideas. Whether you are a new entrepreneur or one who has been in business for years, never get too comfortable in what you do because you never know what can change and who might have a great idea to improve your business. One thing that you can always expect is change. Nothing is ever guaranteed, and the year 2020 has certainly shown us that. For decades, we have been able to predict how specific industries will perform and what their customer base looks like. Now, nothing is set in stone, and all businesses have had to adapt to the new way of life or risk closure. If you can be mentally prepared for change and remain open-minded, even if you could never predict the details of that change, you will be better prepared to succeed in any situation.

Don’t Over Plan

While it is certainly beneficial to plan out all of the things you need to do in the near future and even map out what you want to accomplish years in advance, overdoing the planning can actually backfire. Having a set daily schedule where you complete certain tasks at various times during the day is an excellent way to maintain order and create a manageable workload for yourself. However, if you don’t take into consideration all of the things that can pop up throughout each day, you will be left scrambling to get everything done. Let your calendar reflect general times for you to do to all your regular tasks but try to avoid scheduling yourself down to the minute. If you love to have a set schedule every day, add onto your calendar a certain amount of time per week where you do any miscellaneous tasks or anything time-sensitive that may come up during the day. Finding a balance between having everything too planned out and not having a plan at all will help you become more organized and flexible for all of the work that needs to be done.