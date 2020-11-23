How to Be a Community-Minded Leader

Whether operating a small business, a local branch, or a larger corporation, being community-minded in your leadership role can be beneficial in a number of ways. From increasing community trust, making new connections, and generally making a positive impact on those around you, being a community-minded leader is essential for those who aspire to achieve business success and improve their communities. Here are a few ways you can be more community-minded.

Be an Active Listener

In business and community affairs, being an active listener will position you for success. It is important to hear out the concerns and ideas of others with an attentive ear; simply allowing people to vent without actually hearing their thoughts can temporarily alleviate stress or anxiety, but it is more important to be actively engaged and considerate. When you practice active listening, you will find that you are privy to more opportunities to make positive changes to your business and for your community.

Appreciate Other Perspectives

One of the biggest parts of being community-minded is acknowledging the benefits of diversity and taking into account your own inherent biases. When engaging with individuals who come from different backgrounds or cultures, it is essential to be mindful of the differences between parties and embrace those distinct viewpoints in an effort to bridge people together. By appreciating diverse perspectives, you will not only present yourself and your business as being actively engaged, you will also grant yourself better insight into how you can improve your operations to be more productive, diverse, and beneficial to the community.

Admit Mistakes

No one is perfect, especially when striving to manage multiple aspects of a business, but it is important to be humble in the wake of an error or mistake. Denying such things is a sure way to lose trust and interest among members of your community. If you make a decision that harms the community, ignore the common concerns or opinions of community members, or make some other kind of mistake, owning up to the error and making explicit efforts to remedy the situation and avoid similar events in the future will pay off.

Make An Effort

Above all, making an effort to be open-minded, inclusive, communicative, and generous are found at the heart of the community-minded leader’s work. Even without experience or a clear plan, leaders who have the best interests of their communities in mind will do well to achieve success and improve their communities.