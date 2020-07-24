Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Be A Boss Babe

A year ago I was between jobs.  I was interviewing at a few companies.  I was rising as the top candidate for a few positions.  The openings were for jobs that I was qualified for and that I had done before. I was good enough at these jobs. I visualized myself making a decision about these […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A year ago I was between jobs. 

I was interviewing at a few companies. 

I was rising as the top candidate for a few positions. 

The openings were for jobs that I was qualified for and that I had done before.

I was good enough at these jobs.

I visualized myself making a decision about these positions and my heart sunk. 

I had a year of sobriety under my belt. 

I made huge gains in my personal development. 

The result of my efforts, was that I no longer fit into the corporate puzzle.

I couldn’t see myself going back to these jobs that, were never meant for me.

I wanted to do something that made my heart sing. 

I wanted to go back to my social work roots.

I wanted to inspire and help others. 

I wanted to share stories, connect, and create.  

I wanted to work with people that share a passion for mental health.

I took a leap of faith.

I let go of a paycheck.

I decidedly to have relentless belief in myself.

Something I had never done. 

Ditched the Drink was born.

I created a 6 Week Online Course for people, like me, who wanted support, while privately exploring their relationship with alcohol. 

I marketed the class with zero budget and students signed up. 

My Mom was my first student.

Then others started trickling in.

Some people I knew from my past. 

Most people were strangers to start. 

They put their trust in me and enrolled in my course. 

After 6 weeks they reported the benefits of feeling better, saving money, increased confidence, improved health, more sleep, less anxiety, and more inner peace. 

They left glowing reviews of my guidance and resources. 

This fueled me to continue.

I got more experience and 3 more certifications. 

I started coaching people 1×1. 

I watched my clients change their lives and I cheered them on. 

I held their hands in dark moments.

I decided to have relentless belief in them too. 

My business grew.

I overcame my fear and shame and told the corporate world what I was doing.

They invited me to lead alcohol free corporate challenges. 

My business grew.

Other coaches came to me to help grow their businesses too.

I published my writing.

I met my sober idols.

I created my own community of people that support each other in ditching the drink. 

I formed relationships with industry leaders, strategic partners, and new peers as friends.

My business grew.

My learning curve is steep.

Everyday, I create. 

Everyday, I have the flexibility to prioritize my family.

Everyday, I am pushed to believe in myself deeper. 

Everyday, I am challenged.

Everyday, I grow.

It is not comfortable. 

I am full of fear, but I am aligned.

I am at the intersection of what I am great at, and what I love to do. 

I know this to be true, in my bones. 

My business continues to grow every single day.

Today, I met my first annual financial goal. 

This was a huge financial milestone.

I am pleased to say I achieved it two weeks ahead of schedule. 

I have never been happy to make so little in my life. 

I have incredibly hard days.

I carry a lot of responsibility.

I make mistakes.

I get rejected. 

I miss opportunities.

I fail.

I am a beginner.

Always a beginner.

A teacher and student.

A coach and a student.

This, my friends, is the exact experience that qualifies me as a Boss Babe.

Everyday that I go into my real office (not my cloffice) I literally sit at a stoplight, to the left is a job that I was almost offered, to the right is where I am now living my dream. 

To the left was a sure thing, a job that I knew how to do with a reliable paycheck.

To the right is still unfamiliar, unknown, and uncomfortable. 

But is right. 

And it is still right.

Join me in celebrating Ditched the Drink’s humble first year success. 

I invite you to connect with me, grow with me, and yes, also invest in my offerings.

Heather Lowe, Digital Class Creator, Coach, Writer, Speaker, Corporate Wellness Consultant at Ditched The Drink

Heather is a Certified Life Coach, Digital Class Creator, Writer and Speaker. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, a Professional Human Resources Certificate and 20 years experience in relationship and business development in the corporate world. Heather ditched the drink in February 2018 and found her passion for helping professionals evaluate their relationship with alcohol.  

She can be found on her website www.ditchedthedrink.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Running Saved My Life

by Farrah Miller
Community//

How I Came to Be a Writer

by Robin Young Burinskiy
//

I’m So Glad I Quit My Job

by Joshi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.