How To Be A Better Listener

Ben White Photo Unsplash

I remember going on a ‘listening walk’ in fifth grade. Our school sat on a large field whose edge was a block from a strip mall. We were instructed to listen to nature, which to me, included the goings-on of the mini-market and hair salon. I listened to the customers, the store owners, the conversations, and there began my interest and lessons in people acting as everyday human beings. I often recall this experience when I think about the importance of listening, because it has a lot to do with having an interest in people. Our social wellbeing, the ability to make and maintain positive social relationships, can benefit from these helpful tips:

Maintain eye contact. By looking right at a person, you’re present. You’re paying attention, you care about what they have to say. Normal eye contact, not an intense stare, will do the trick. (Also known as putting down your phone.) Yes or No = Dead-End: Ask a question that requires more than a Yes or No. This demonstrates that you’re interested and it may make the speaker comfortable to share more. “Did you have fun?” is dead-end. “What was the best part?” or “Tell me about it” encourages a story. Be empathetic. Accomplish this verbally or non-verbally—70% or more of all communication is non-verbal. Connect with the other person’s emotions. An anxious friend tells you about a possible job furlough. You might say “I understand how stressed this is making you to not know exactly what’s going on.” Saying “yep” or “I understand” will help them feel listened to. A non-verbal way to show you care would be to nod often and reassuringly. Don’t jump to a solution. If you do, then you might not be fully listening, because you’re strategizing while the other person is talking. Sometimes what people want and need is someone to simply listen and not necessarily offer advice or an opinion. If you are asked for your advice, then have at it. Avoid bringing yourself into the conversation. By saying things like “we went to Boston, too,” or “I know, I used to be a chef way back when,’ you think you’re sharing a like experience. But people experience emotions differently, so take a beat… let the speaker have their turn. This sensitivity keeps the focus on them and their unique experience. Make it about them. Put yourself in their shoes. Try to understand what they’re going through on an emotional level. If a friend tells you about an uncertain medical test, think about their situation and how it might impact them, not how you would feel/what you would do. Ask if it’s time for questions. While your interest may be sincere, sometimes people just want to vent a story start-to-finish without frequent interruptions for questions. Let them talk. You can gently ask for clarification and questions later.

The key to being a better listener is to have a genuine interest in other human beings. Not only can you learn about the world around you when you sharpen your listening skills, your social wellbeing gets a genuine boost as well.

Susan Kolon brings the remote wellness experience to life onscreen with engaging collaborations for individuals’ physical, emotional, and social wellbeing.