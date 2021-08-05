Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to Balance Profit and Purpose at Your Business

We often see a business as an entity that we put up, either commercial or industrial, to make a profit. What if we included passion in this equation? Doing what we love the most, professionally, to produce profit sounds fun. One gets some fulfillment and a sense of purpose if they do it. Here are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We often see a business as an entity that we put up, either commercial or industrial, to make a profit. What if we included passion in this equation? Doing what we love the most, professionally, to produce profit sounds fun. One gets some fulfillment and a sense of purpose if they do it. Here are several ways one can use to balance profit and purpose in a business:

• Be inspired
For one to archive results, you need to sit down and evaluate the scenario. Try and do something new and different. It brings in a refreshing change and most probably bears different results. Travel to new places and try to learn as much as possible from your tours.

• Be ready to take action
Identify a gap in the market and try to see how you can develop ways of providing a solution to existing gaps.

• Empower your workers and others
Once you have identified your business purpose and are already meeting this purpose, it is wise to empower those you work with. Let everyone in your team have a sense of purpose. Let everyone have a role and part to play to complete the picture. You will do this by clearly outlining your vision and purpose and going further ahead to have everyone get well-defined goals and responsibilities. Delegate duties and let everyone be accountable. That way, the business is sure to continue running in the same way, even in your absence, and still, keep meeting its purpose and objectives.

• Fund the business growth
As the business grows, it sometimes requires additional funding to meet the growing demands and expand to other regions and areas. To do this, you have to be strategic. It would help if you found the right kind of partners or alternative funding. Whether partners or financiers, they must believe in your cause first to support it. Find people who love your product and believe in your mission. They are most likely to support growth and expansion.

The business world is a complex one. It requires patience, determination, and hard work. The impact of the business is usually far more significant when the profits are tied and connected with one’s purpose.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Conscious Business Leadership: An Interview with Adam Markel

by Mark Samuel
Community//

Sarah Rozenthuler of ‘Bridgework Consulting’: “FOCUS ON A BETTER FUTURE”

by Jerome Knyszewski
Community//

How Managing With Humanity Will Increase Your Company’s Productivity and Prosperity

by Jeffrey Chant
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.