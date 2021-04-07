How to balance life, work and hobbies and still stay positive and productive

How are you feeling as we edge ever closer to the warmth and sunshine of summer 2021? The winter was cold, dark and rather gloomy as here in the UK we had our third national lockdown, so you’re definitely forgiven if you’ve been looking after number 1 rather than making plans to take over the world!

But as I write this spring is here, the sun is shining, and the countryside is coming back to life. We’re allowed see friends and family (albeit outside – hooray for BBQs and hot tubs!) shops will open soon and there’s hope and optimism in the air.

The return of those longer, lighter days and the tantalising possibility of life becoming more sociable really fills me with joy and makes me start dreaming of how to use the months ahead. Whether you’ve set some exciting goals for this summer or you’re aiming to take your business to the next level, perhaps you’re feeling revved up and ready to go!

But how can you balance life, work and hobbies and still stay positive and productive? Do you struggle to fit everything in and worry that your goals, which should make you so happy, lead to overwhelm? We all get the same 24 hours in a day, but we don’t all use them the same way… If you’ve ever looked at someone else and wondered how they get everything done, this article is for you. If you feel excited about the year ahead but worry that overwhelm could sabotage your success, this article is for you… Let’s dive in!

Plan, plan and then plan some more



I love my businesses and wouldn’t do anything else in the world, but I still have to plan my time

carefully. I take some time every Sunday to make a clear plan for the week ahead. I know the

weekends are for play, but that 30 minutes is all I need to make the week ahead just flow

perfectly. It means that every morning I know exactly what I need to do to move the needle

closer to achieving my goals. The same applies to any of your dreams and aims, regardless if

they are linked to your business, your health, your home or your relationships. Make a plan for

the weeks or even months ahead so that every week you know what you need to focus on.

Nail that morning routine



Develop a morning routine which puts you in a positive frame of mind at the start of every

working day. Positive affirmations, meditation and journaling are all tools I use every single day.

Make sure your routine also reminds you of your ‘why’, perhaps in the form of a vision board.

What are you trying to achieve and why did you start down that path? What will success look

and feel like? Make sure you take the time to feel what it will feel like in every way – what can

you see, smell, feel and hear? Make your vision vivid and real, and you’ll connect to it far

better. Remind yourself of those things and you’ll set yourself up for a productive day ahead.

Take action, however small

Have you heard the expression “you don’t have to be good to start … you just have to start to

be good”!? It’s SO true – amazing ideas are only ever going to be ideas if you never get started.

The best way to beat overwhelm and get things done is to, well… start getting things done.

Crossing off tasks on your to-do list will feel so good that you’ll want more and more of that

buzz, and just like that, you’re productive and moving ever closer to your goals!



Remove distractions



How many hours a day do you spend looking at your phone? Our screen reports can make for

some really scary reading, but there are ways you can still enjoy your favourite social media

networks and be productive. I love to work in one hour blocks,, putting my mobile out of reach,

on silent and just focusing on the job I’m doing. This will help you be even more productive! I

also delete the apps when I want to be able to totally ignore social, for example at the

weekend. So, put your phone away when you’re cracking on with work, fitness or self-

development and don’t scroll for the sake of it! Enjoy communicating and learning online, but

don’t let it rule your life. You will be amazed at how much extra time you have.



Don’t try to multitask



Being present and focusing on one task at a time is so important to boost your productivity. It’s

proven then if we try to juggle several tasks at the same time the net result is that it takes us

longer to complete them all than it would if we just did them separately. This rule applies to

every aspect of life, not just work – do one job well at a time, not lots of jobs badly.



Drop the idea that you have to be busy to be successful

The phrase ‘if you’re not busy you’re not successful’ is so far off the mark it’s unreal! For me,

success means I can choose how to spend my time, and you can be sure some of it will be away

from my desk! I go out for lunch when I fancy it, book in spa days and ride my horse. I

outsource tasks I don’t enjoy, or which aren’t in my zone of genius, and spend my time on tasks

which really move the needle. Success does not have to come at the expense of your health,

wellbeing and sanity. Make sure your vision of success fits in with a fulfilling, sustainable life

and is YOUR vision, nobody else’s.



Don’t keep telling yourself you’re busy



If you keep telling yourself how busy you are and that you never have any spare time, you’ll

100% believe it before long and it WILL be your reality. I know how powerful the subconscious

human brain is and the chances are you’ve taught it that you’re just too busy to manage much

more. Instead, why not tell yourself how much you’re achieving and how much more you can

get done! Get out of the ‘I’m busy and stressed’ mindset because it won’t be helping your

productivity. You’ll be amazed at the difference a little bit of positivity and a calmer focus

makes.



I really hope these tips help you make the most of the spring and summer ahead so that you

can savour every moment of time with your friends and family. We’ve been waiting a long time

for life to go back to something like normal, so make sure you’re in the right place to enjoy it!

Tara x



