Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to B.R.E.A.T.H.E. For Clarity When You’re Upset

Get A New Perspective And Make Healthier Choices

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

You have heard it before, take a breath, breathe. I don’t know about you, but I was always a tad annoyed that after taking a few breaths, I was still upset and went right ahead and made a poor decision. 

The Story Behind The Acronyms

So, how did I learn to B.R.E.A.T.H.E. for clarity and my health? By now you have gathered that I love acronyms.  They helped me during my years of studies to remember important facts.  Well, I rediscovered their value during my recent weight loss journey and used them to keep me focused or help regain my focus.

You know what you need to do. Living a healthy life is the desire of everyone; yet, for numerous reasons, many have lost their focus. Your desire is still there to lose the weight, change the bad habits, and regain your “joie de vivre”. However, you find yourself still making choices that do not align with your desires.

You Are Not Alone In Your Struggle

I was there. For years I struggled to keep the weight off until I realized my lack of clarity was hindering my focus. I gained the clarity when my mind was no longer clouded by my emotional fog, shifted my focus, made healthier choices, and lost the weight. It is ONE YEAR later, and I have kept the weight off. One year may seem insignificant, but for me that is tremendous.  In all my previous efforts I would gain the weight back in less than two months.

Acronyms are posted all around my apartment because I realized it is easy to go with the flow on automatic and make unhealthy choices. They serve as gentle reminders and help me to be mindful. You do not have to post them all around your home; however, put one or two in strategic places (your refrigerator door, your bathroom mirror, or the door you walk through every day).

Breathe For Clarity & Your Health

BELIEVE- choose a belief that is positive and touches you on an emotional or spiritual level.

RELAX- as you recite the belief out loud or in your mind, relax in the knowledge that God has your back.

EXAMINE- your BETS (beliefs, emotions, and thoughts) as they pertain to the situation or moment.

ACCEPT-gracefully the truth and reality that you are upset, sad, ticked off, bored, lonely, etc. Often you shy away from examining the emotion and think that it is so much easier to just reach for a quick fix.

TRUST-that God will give you the strength to make decisions from a place of clarity and compassion.

HONOR -your values with healthy actions as you are no longer blinded by the fog of your BETS.

EMPOWERED-by His love, you are set free from the momentary confusion designed to tempt or entice you into making unhealthy choices.

Breathing Is Not Only For Oxygen

So the next time you feel overwhelmed, annoyed, or find yourself running on automatic and decide to just chuck it all and reach for that cookie or fall back into the bad habit that you wanted to change, B<>R<>E<>A<>T<>H<>E!  It is a scientific fact that taking a deep breath makes a difference in your health. 

When you take a deep breath, expanding your lungs, you provide your cells with vital oxygen necessary for your organs to function optimally.  However, there is more, you change your posture and activate your parasympathetic nervous system.

You have heard of the fight or flight response; well, the opposite of that is the responsibility of your parasympathetic nervous system and you can tap into that relaxation response and gain clarity when you learn to breathe.

Susan Regisford, M.D. creator of Best You Made Possible

Susan Regisford is a New York City resident and physician. She trained and worked at New York University Langone Medical Center for many years.  Passionate about health and fitness, she launched a health and wellness site in 2020. She is fueled by a desire to empower you to reclaim  your gifts, by aligning your beliefs and values, to live a healthier and fulfilled life.  Dr. Regisford is also a well-being thought leader who coaches you to regain your confidence by developing healthier habits and losing weight.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Young woman running in wheel on light background. Business rat race concept
Community//

Looking for calm and clarity? Try a FEAST.

by REBECCA JOHNSON
Community//

If You Want Uncommon Clarity, Ask Yourself Uncommonly Specific Questions

by Anthony Moore
Community//

Have You “Accepted” Your Goals?

by Aoife Mollin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.