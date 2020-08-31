Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Avoid Stress and Financial Fatigue Through the Power of Pivoting

Today, we are seeing four different approaches from professionals who only months ago where having yet another solid year. One is the panicked, his approach includes hoarding all the meat, wine and cheeses. Panicking folks have accumulated enough toilet paper to last you 3years.  They are hibernating. They are scared. That’s probably not you, because you are reading this article. Number two is the petrified, not like in stone, but really, these folks are stuck.  That could be you right now you’re wondering what do I do? And number three is the proactive. They’re productive. They’re out there. They’re making their calls there, talking to their clients, they’re going forward. Those that are productive are having success and having conversations. There are no gatekeepers. They’re gone. However just being proactive is not enough.

Then there is the fourth P – Those that have Pivoted.  Think about it.  What did Haynes, Inc. the maker of underwear, do? They made masks. What did Tesla do?  Besides send a few good men to space, they made ventilators.  What do you doing today? If your answer is, I’m going to the same thing I always have, then you will become obsolete.  At least for the foreseeable future.  You must pivot, and pivot now.

Two months ago, I woke up, in a combination of excitement and apprehension knowing we needed to pivot.  I knew that people would immediately panic and stop investing in themselves.   It happens every time there is a major market shift.  However, I have found those that invest in themselves, while everyone else is hibernating, are the ones who end up on top during and after the downturn.   So, when I woke up I knew we needed to change our approach and our offerings.  After 3 weeks we completely redesigned everything we were doing and launched a new offering to the market.  This isn’t a case a “hey look what we did”, but more “Hey – what have you done?”  You need to take control of your business today and reposition, redesign or remake your offerings to an audience that is no longer the same as it was in February.

You need to go out and determine really what’s your best role right now. What’s your best role right now for your clients and for yourself, and for your family?  And just don’t think about today, think about next quarter and next year.  The market, it’s going to change.  As I write this article, we would normally be getting ready for college and professional football.  Have you notice the extensive pivots some conferences have taken?  There are those that have delayed their starts to their season, some have contemplated moving to the Spring, yet others have decided to suspend play until 2021.  All however have adapted to the current normal.  By the way, you don’t have the option of waiting till 2021.

The most impactful approach you can take today, related to your financial and professional health, is to become a “growth agent”.  Be the resource for all your prospects, clients and network.  Build your own network of resources and leverage them to become the go to person amongst your clients.

Here are three questions you need to answer to get through what the next 2 months may be, 6 months or longer. 

1 – What’s your pivot plan? What specifically are you going to do to reposition and/or build your business and what are you going to offer to the market that will resonate, will add value, and perhaps, that people will be willing to pay for?  For some of you, this may not be an easy question.

2 – What’s your relaunch plan?  Where are you going to grow now? The fact is, whether we like it or not, you need to look in the mirror and realize that you got yourself where we are today. Now I’m not talking about the pandemic and the and whatever else is going on. That’s a significant issue.  We’re talking about where you are right now and where will you move forward.   If you aren’t in position to take the financial hit this crisis is causing, why not?  What do you have to do to build a sustainable business to absorb these hits better than others?

Number 3 – Are your clients calling you and if not, why not?  All over the world people are calling their most important relationships for answers, for guidance.  No doubt you have probably called your accountant, perhaps financial advisor and maybe even your local preacher.  But are people calling you?  If they are not, you have not positioned yourself as a resource, you have not separated yourself as someone who can obviously help.  And if they are not calling you who that provides your service are, they calling?

Today you have an incredible opportunity to review, reflect, reposition, and yes pivot.  If you think hibernating is the answer, then you are already obsolete.

    Rod Santomassimo, Professional Business Coach at Massimo Coach

    Rod Santomassimo is the founder and president of the Massimo Group, North America’s leading business and sales professionals coaching and consulting organization. The Massimo Group is proud to work with clients from the nation’s premier businesses and scores of regional and local firms and/or their individual associates.

    Rod enjoyed a successful career in the commercial real estate brokerage business as a broker, owner, manager, and senior executive with local, regional, and international brokerage firms. He began that career in 1989, after graduating from Washington and Lee University; and earned his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, where he has frequently appeared as a guest lecturer and facilitator on a variety of personal marketing topics. Rod is a frequent guest on podcasts and a popular speaker. He is a two-time recipient of the Duke University, Fuqua School of Business Impact Alumni of the Year Award; the author of three books and a syndicated columnist for the Mann Report as well as the New York Real Estate Journal; and has been published in many magazines throughout his career.

    His first book, Brokers Who Dominate, became an Amazon best-seller and is still highly acclaimed in the commercial real estate industry. Teams Built to Dominate followed, with the why and the how of facilitating strong teams to move business forward. His next book, Independent Worker—Independent Wealth, provides a deep dive into business building and income to wealth conversion strategies for commission-based workers, solopreneurs, and small business owners.

    When not writing or traveling for speaking or client engagements, Rod resides in Cary, North Carolina, where he cherishes his time with his wife, Launa, and their two children.

    NATURAL ENTREPRENEUR

    Rod has always been inclined toward entrepreneurship, since his early days as a newspaper delivery boy and golf caddy. He found himself lured away by the likes of corporate giants Arthur Andersen Consulting, where he was able to spend time learning about different industries and how to run a business. During Rod’s career, he has been a COO of a start-up telecom firm, assisting in its public offering; CFO of a regional law firm; and EVP of an international CRE brokerage firm. He felt the pull of independence several times during this period, which led him to found a college lacrosse recruiting service, and invent and patent a watch to track workouts before the world knew they wanted it! Finally, he decided that his strength was in coaching business professionals to achieve their own success and run their own businesses.

    MASSIMO GROUP

    Upon founding the Massimo Group, Rod’s father told him that he had finally found what he was meant to do. After 10 years, the Massimo Group has helped over 3,000 independent contractors, solopreneurs, and small business owners significantly grow their businesses and reclaim their lives. Rod and his team of 30 certified Massimo coaches work with some of the most successful professionals in North America.

    SUCCESS

    “Success” to Rod means loving what you do and having more time to do what you love. After being with his family, Rod’s second big love is lacrosse. He started playing Division 1 ball in college and continues to play today and train for several tournaments each year.

    Rod knows that success is defined differently for everyone. As a coach, he knows his success is only defined by the success of the Massimo Group’s clients.

