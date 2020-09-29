How to Avoid Excessive Weight Gain while Working from Home

If you have been gaining weight during the pandemic, you’re not alone. A recent study shows that 75 percent of people have gained weight working from home in 2020. The main culprits are snacking more and moving less.

The good news is that you can correct your less-than-perfect behaviors and stop gaining weight while you work from home. Here’s how to do it.

1. Prepare your lunch and snacks ahead of time

When you had to go into the office, you probably planned your lunch earlier that morning or the night before. Maybe you packed some healthy snacks that you could turn to when that mid-afternoon slump hit. When you work from home, it’s easy to fall into a routine of eating whatever you can find in the fridge or ordering take out.

Get into a routine of portioning out your lunches and snacks ahead of time to cut out 100 calories or more from your day.

2. Set alarms to move

An alarm clock

In an office, there are natural times when you need to get up and walk around. Going to a meeting, using the restroom, or walking to your co-worker’s desk all gave you a much-needed chance to stretch your legs. When you’re working from home, you need to force yourself to get up and walk around.

Set a timer, so you walk for at least five minutes every hour. This is enough to get your blood circulating and can even help you stave off snack cravings. Then, make sure you are getting the recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week.

3. Try pants on once a week

No one is arguing that wearing your sweatpants to work isn’t amazing. But if you go too long without wearing real pants, you may end up packing on more pounds than you realize.

Make a point to wear your work pants at least once a week to monitor your belt loops and make sure you can still button them. If you’re really serious about your weight, wear work pants every day, so you’ll notice when they start getting a little tight.

4. Hold yourself accountable

When you aren’t around co-workers or friends, it can be challenging to hold yourself accountable to your weight loss goals.

Find an accountability partner through a friend or co-worker, and check in weekly to talk about your progress. Sign up for an online challenge. Let your partner and kids know what your goals are and encourage them to speak up if they see you slacking.

5. Get your household on board

It’s tough to stick to a healthy eating and exercise plan if everyone else in your household is eating junk food and sitting on the couch all day.

Work with your household to create goals such as not eating after 8 PM, prioritizing healthy dinners, going on daily walks, and cutting down on sugary snacks. Create rewards to keep you motivated and encouraged.

Working from home has its perks, but weight gain isn’t one of them. Take proactive steps to hold yourself accountable as you resolve to move more and eat less during the day. By getting your household involved, you can ensure that your environment is conducive to helping you achieve your wellness goals.

References:

How much physical activity do adults need? (2020, May 14). Retrieved September 09, 2020, from https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/adults/index.htm

Stallworth, S. (2020, July 08). Study shows over 75% of people experiencing weight gain during pandemic. Retrieved September 09, 2020, from https://www.rocketcitynow.com/article/news/local/study-shows-over-75-percent-of-people-experience-weight-gain-during-quarantine-pandemic-counselor-responds/