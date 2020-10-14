Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Avoid Burnout While Investing

Burnout has grown to become one of the biggest mental health issues, particularly in the workplace. This has likely been an issue for decades, but only now are we in a place to properly label and identify it as a complex set of mental health struggles. Investing itself can be particularly strenuous, despite what people […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Invest Burnout - john Shramko

Burnout has grown to become one of the biggest mental health issues, particularly in the workplace. This has likely been an issue for decades, but only now are we in a place to properly label and identify it as a complex set of mental health struggles.

Investing itself can be particularly strenuous, despite what people may think about the work. It takes high risk-tolerance, and the success rate is largely out of your control as an investor. It also doesn’t typically have set work-time, leading to long days and longer hours. But you don’t have to accept this stress.

Go on a Vacation

The most immediate method to attack burnout is to just stop working. This isn’t to say quitting is the best thing, but taking advantage of any vacation time you can spare will be eminently helpful in reducing and eliminating burnout. Plan something that you enjoy and is out of the ordinary – don’t just sleep or watch TV. Go for a hike, schedule a meetup with friends, or anything else that will bring you joy.

Re-Discover Yourself

Investing, whether real estate or otherwise, isn’t a career for everyone. It’s often the kind of work that attracted you for a specific reason – re-discovering this reason can help you stave off burnout for far longer. Just like the old adage says: “If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.” This is because when you have the right passion and drive behind you, the stress and anxiety will fade away. 

Find the Cause

Understanding your burnout is deeply personal and close to home. But finding the source of your stress and anxieties is critical to long-term success. Even if you succeed in shrugging off burnout, you won’t be able to prevent its return without working on the causes. Seeing a therapist or other mental health help can be very helpful for this.

Plan Your Way Out

Once you’ve managed to reset a bit, you need to create a detailed plan that will allow you to better handle your workload, improve your experience, and feel more satisfaction with work. This is something that is only possible if you know the cause of your burnout, which will allow you to see a successful plan.

Burnout is frustrating, but know that it isn’t a ‘failing’ of any kind. This is something that is bound to happen from time to time when you are a dedicated working professional. This isn’t something that is inevitable though. You can have the means to work through this, and you won’t have to go it alone. 

John Shramko PFP

John Shramko, Founder and Owner at RC Investment Group

John Shramko has been a real estate investment expert since the early 00's. His understand of the investment field has allowed him to develop a robust portfolio for himself, as well as an impressive business in the RC Investment Group, LLC. With this organization he buys, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as rehabbing and renting. He is always willing to share his knowledge, and has founded Chattanooga Real Estate Academy, LLC. Through this organization, he has found a fulfilling experience educating others in the exciting field of investment real estate. Beyond his work, he is happily married, with 4 children.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Are You Burned Out—or Just Exhausted?

by Locke Hughes
Community//

Are You Burned Out Or Do You Just Need A Vacation?

by Caitlin Donovan
Jeffrey F Ryan Law Header Thrive 2
Community//

Avoiding Lawyer Burnout

by Jeffrey Ryan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.