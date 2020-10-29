Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Avoid Burnout When Trying To Be Environmentally Friendly

Ekaterina Fields discusses ways you can avoid getting burnout when trying to be environmentally conscious.

One of the most troubling aspects of our planet today is the environment. Pollution has become a major problem around the world, and it isn’t getting any better. While most people do the minimum such as recycling when possible, there are those who are constantly conscious of how their actions affect the environment, trying their best to do whatever they can to help conserve our planet for future generations. While this is a great passion to have, it can sometimes come with downsides such as burnout. This isn’t something that only affects those with a passion for the environment, but many other types of activism as well. It’s commonly referred to as activism burnout. Here are a few things you can do to avoid activism burnout when trying to be environmentally friendly.

Understand It’s Not Your Responsibility To Save The World

It’s common for those who are passionate about the environment to sometimes feel like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders, that it’s their sole responsibility to protect the environment. The truth is, while it’s great you want to do your part to make the world a better place, you can’t do it alone. Everyone needs to come together and treat the planet better for true change, and that’s out of your control. In the meantime, doing your part is more than enough, and you can even get your friends and family into it.

Join A Group of Like-Minded People

A great way to avoid burnout is by joining a group of like-minded individuals. When you find other people who are also passionate about the environment, you can share your experiences with someone who understands the way you feel, and you’ll even get the opportunity to learn new things. Joining a group like this is a great way to remind yourself that you’re not alone in your endeavor to protect our planet.

Check Out Media About Environmentalism

There is an abundance of media out there covering the environment in the forms of books, podcasts, articles, documentaries, and more. Many of these feature uplifting and motivational stories about the environment and how when people come together, they can make real change. This can help you relax and remind you that even if things might not always seem great, there is plenty of progress being made around the world by passionate people just like yourself.

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Model

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow", a Russian film. She has also had an extensive modelling career, working in Russia, France, and England. By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

