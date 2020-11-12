Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Avoid Burnout When Managing a Campaign

How to Avoid Burnout When Managing a Campaign

Court Koenning Campaign Header

If you’ve ever managed a large scale campaign of any kind, you may have seen the ways that it is uniquely positioned to lead to burnout. Campaigns attract passionate supporters who want to work hard towards their end. It’s not uncommon to see staffers willing to work upwards of 80-hour weeks during the closing month of a campaign. But no amount of passion and dedication can help them work through this kind of a lifestyle. It’s on campaign managers to lead workers through the darkest hours and prevent burnout. So just how can campaign managers help staffers avoid burnout?

  1. Enforce Free Time – those 10+ hour workdays are invaluable to a campaign but are also deeply damaging to the worker’s mental health. When it feels like they’re only living for their work, they can begin to lose sight of what really matters to them. When it’s not going to have a large effect upon your campaign, ensure that plenty of off-time is taken.
  2. Communicate Goals – When your campaign goals are just ‘win’ workers can often find the end-game difficult to work towards. Set out weekly goals that are realistic and achievable. This helps your staff understand why and where their work is most useful and important, as well as building excellent relationships among each other.
  3. Be Accountable – Things will go wrong in a campaign, this is a fact. No political campaign can be 100% on-track the entire time, but it’s important to make accountability a virtue among staff. This doesn’t mean belittling or firing people for sub-par performance, but rather working together to fix the issue and prevent future slips.
  4. Motivate Your Staff – A campaign leader is responsible for providing motivation and inspiration to those below them. Campaigns are inherently built upon relationships – between staff, community, volunteers, and more. These relationships are of the highest value no matter what campaign you work on, but ensuring these connections are healthy will provide your people with support systems that prevent burnout.

Burnout is a slippery slope. Once you’ve fallen prey to the trap, you’ll find yourself more inclined to fall in later in your work. Avoiding burnout before it ever raises its head is a key facet of leadership in campaign management. These tips should provide a foundation for prevention in your work, but it’s not possible to prevent it among all people among your staff. Take these steps to make the biggest difference you can in the health and outcome of your staffers.

    Court Koenning, Harris County, Texas

    Court Koenning, Political Consultant at Koenning Consulting

    Court Koenning is a political maverick and expert in all things relating to political campaigns. With decades of service to the Republican Party of Harris County, he has developed a reputation for wily and skillful maneuverings. With a career built on a Texas A&M University political science degree, Court has found a position in the party, government, and community of the Houston area. His major source of experience was his position as Executive Director of the Harris County Republican Party. He was able to lead many candidates to notable successes, and he continues to work with conservative thinkers in the area. His expertise is well respected and has earned him television appearances as a local political commentator. His humility and faithful service to the people of Harris county have kept Court Koenning working in the field of consulting and political advocacy and continues to push him to ever greater heights.

