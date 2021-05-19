How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Vitaly Pecherskiy & Kage Spatz

I would love to see the world in which even the most successful individuals see a way to derive value and make money by educating the youth.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Vitaly Pecherskiy.

Vitaly Pecherskiy is co-founder and COO at StackAdapt, one of the fastest-growing advertising technology companies. Previously Vitaly was named 30 Under 30 by Marketing Magazine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

As a startup, getting your first client is so exhilarating — it’s an affirmation that you’ve got a business! Around that time we did an interview about our company, what we were doing, and who we were working with. I accidentally mentioned the name of a brand that we worked with and it was included in the article. I got in a lot of trouble for not asking for prior approval from the client. Thankfully, the interviewer was kind enough to edit the name out after the article went live. In marketing, like many other fields, lessons are often learned the hard way.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think the tipping point of my career success was tied to the success of StackAdapt. That success actually came as the opposite of listening to other people’s advice. It came from being more like StackAdapt and less like any other company, and from doing more of what made StackAdapt successful. Doubling down on what works is our motto.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Marketing is one of those functions that varies between different companies. While it may be tempting to be on the next hottest channel to reach new users, set a percentage of budget or, more importantly, time, to experiment, but continue doubling down on what works. Focus on 20 percent of activities that drive 80 percent of results. Marketers frequently underestimate how scalable some channels actually are and go chasing the next shiny object.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

I can’t really think of just one person. There are too many people to mention: my co-founders, team members, clients, investors, family, and friends. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by many incredible people, and they have contributed in different ways to getting me and the company to where we are now.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Broadly, I like to think that increasingly more consumers are asking themselves questions like: “What message do I send to the manufacturer if I buy their product?” When I shop, I chose to buy from companies whose values are aligned with mine. Take Patagonia or United By Blue as an example. I value their effort in environmental conservation, and I want to contribute by choosing to buy their product over any other. I think the future of marketing for more brands will start with answering how their product fits the growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious, sustainable products.

Specific to digital marketing, several technologies and trends are changing today’s marketing and shaping tomorrow’s best practices:

· Media Mix Trends: The rise of Connected TV (CTV) and how marketers are combining premium, high-impact video inventory with specific first and third-party audience targeting, lookalike modeling, retargeting and even cross-device targeting not only offers marketers new channels to use but integrated channels that are driving better marketing outcomes.

· Mid-market Agency Trends: Recent marketer point-of-view research highlighted the unique capabilities marketers are looking for when choosing agency partners to help them execute digital marketing campaigns, which is supporting and growing agile mid-market agencies. Marketers also perceive mid-market agencies to have a culture of innovation (81%) over larger industry peers (47%).

· Machine Learning: the amount of data generated in today’s marketing activities is growing exponentially. It’s simply no longer feasible to rely on media traders to optimize media campaigns — they should instead shift their efforts to strategic activities, defining campaign objectives, improving creatives, landing pages, and doing more activities related to customer discovery.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

I sympathize with recent graduates because I don’t believe schools generally do a very good job preparing students for the “real world”. There are three key pieces of insight I wish I had learned before I entered the working world:

There are jobs on the market that no school teaches you about. These jobs are often the most interesting, both in function and in the company in which they operate. To get them, there is no clear career path, no “blueprint”. Finding them lies in your ability to understand the market and quickly develop skills that are in high demand. Soft skills are often more important than hard skills in your career growth. Entrepreneurship is in fashion right now. Don’t rush to jump ship and start something of your own. If possible, find a great, fast-growing company where you can learn. I wish I had a few years under my belt before going off on my own. I think it would have saved me a lot of headaches.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I read AdExchanger and DigiDay daily to stay up to date on the latest trends in the digital advertising space.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

One topic that I am interested in is education. I believe more resources need to be allocated to fund schools to provide better education, raise children as critical thinkers, and make them better prepared for the rapidly-evolving world. I would love to see the world in which even the most successful individuals see a way to derive value and make money by educating the youth.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!