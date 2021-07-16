How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Victor Bao & Kage Spatz

Keep going. You will never arrive. Your message will never be complete. Your story evolves. Don’t get stuck. Keep going.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Victor Bao.

Victor is the CMO of Retro Fitness. Victor has a broad range of marketing, brand, PR, and innovation experience, both domestic and internationally, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer of Global Shopper. He also led the marketing charge for over 70 franchised InterContinental Hotels, was Head of Marketing at Yamaha Motor Company, Head of Marketing at Louis Vuitton Moet-Hennessey (LVMH), and also previously led the marketing function at Club Med where he played a critical role during that brand’s transformation.

Victor was born in Boston, Mass. After high school, Victor attended Florida International University and received his BA in Political Science. He then went on to receive his MBA from the University of Miami and his Juris Doctor with a certificate in Admiralty and Maritime Law from Saint Thomas School of Law. Victor is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I was in charge of building brochures for a Fortune 500 company while working on the agency side of the business. I used several stock images for some of the key pages. As it turns out, one of the images had a gentleman in a swimming pool. After printing 2 million copies, it came to my attention that he had no bathing suit on under the water. Yup, he was naked. Since then I always look carefully at each image we use in our branding to ensure that everyone is dressed.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My “tipping point” came when I was working at Club Med. We had 2.5 million members and I was placed on a committee to see how we could use the internet and email marketing to engage with them. This was in the very early stages of the internet when the web lacked any database programs. I was one of five on an international committee that met monthly in Paris. There I learned everything about digital media and that was true a tipping point in my career.

Since then, everything I do is data-driven. I have developed great user experiences, user interfaces, and mobile applications and today manage these areas with years of knowledge. What I learned is that letting data do the heavy lifting for marketing decisions is key for any successful marketing team.

I also learned that while hiring great marketers is only half of the battle; the war is won by building high-performing teams that are data-savvy. Every moment of every day is an educational opportunity to continue to build the team.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Data, data, data. Don’t let egos get in the way of getting your job done. Listen to opinions, have your own opinion, but back it up with math. Keep moving, don’t ever get discouraged, and bring you’re A-game. Stay motivated.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

The most challenging part of our marketing is how you show up on social media. The “salesy” nature of traditional marketing no longer works. As I mentioned above, by believing in the why we do things versus what we do and selling our products. We must first figure out what we believe in so we can share that story with consumers — everyone loves a story that is authentic.

Companies must become storytellers, not sellers of goods or services.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Don’t worry about negative comments. Marketing is visible so you are continuously in the scrutiny of every eyeball in the world. Personal preference should not get in the way of great messaging that follows the data. Data is king. Without data, you are not only doing a disservice to your team and the company, you are creating for creating’s sake alone. So many programs launched in the past did not have any viable ROI goals attached to it and continued without any rhyme or reason. Over the last few years, I have analyzed the data from billboards with great interest because of the challenge of measuring results from them. I have killed outdoor in many of the companies where I have joined only to find zero effect of cancelling billboards. The idea that we should continue to do things because we believe they work without more, is nonsensical and impractical. Listen more carefully. Marketing is marketing and we do speak a lot. I have learned that by having my ear to the ground inside and outside of the company is vital for success. While at Global Shopper I led an international team of country managers whom I felt were aligned on new initiatives. I had talked myself into believing they were aligned, but in fact were not and told me after the campaigns has launched. Keep your finger on the pulse of consumers. Never stop. Without this you have no criteria from which you create great ideas. When I first got into marketing, I pushed messaging out based on what I wanted to sell consumers, not what consumers were interested in buying. What I mean is that selling and understanding what is appealing to consumers are two different things. For a major manufacturer of laundry detergent while I was with an agency, we crafted a great message for families to purchase larger boxes of detergents. At the time, my features and benefits took on another target segment I was not targeting — single men. What a miss. Understanding the family dynamic got me back in line with the right story that appealed to the right target. Keep going. You will never arrive. Your message will never be complete. Your story evolves. Don’t get stuck. Keep going.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Peace, love harmony. That would be my inspiration. Some time ago I watched a documentary by Walter Mercado. He was extremely successful in telling people about their horoscopes and in the documentary suggested that what made him so famous was people’s need and desire for peace and love — which he delivered in every appearance. His simple words of “mucho, mucho amor” [lots and lots of love] resonated with everyone. It’s time for lots and lots of love in today’s world.

Thank you for sharing your valuable insights with us today!