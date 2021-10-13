How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Vic Vaswani & Kage Spatz

Being grateful will be a source of constant power. Practice turning your thoughts into appreciation and recognize where you are and where you want to go.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Vic Vaswani.

Vic Vaswani is the Head of Growth at FedTech. Vic has helped amplify brands like Microsoft, Intel, and Printronix. He recently led key global channel marketing initiatives at Ingram Micro and was part of the team responsible for launching the CloudBlue brand.

Thank you for doing this! Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We all face those moments in life when you know right there and then that this will define you — that period in time that are make or break moments. They usually define the end of an era and you see in the distance the light of something brand new.

I faced that tipping point as a corporate marketer at one of the world’s largest industrial Printing Solution companies. I had been at the company for barely 5 months. In that time, I had already had some successful wins — PR initiatives, case studies, and two new product launches. Things couldn’t have been going better. Then things took a turn.

One morning the entire company was asked to meet up for a “town hall” where the bifurcation of the company by way of acquisition was announced. This new entity took over one product line, and I was to lead marketing for that entire portfolio. The mission was made clear to me at the very outset. Over the next 3 months, I would need to launch a whole new brand, build a new digital presence that included a new website, new social identities with bespoke content, and transition all existing marketing assets before the transaction went through and was finalized. It was all on me.

I knew this would be a tipping point. This was a massive task that would require an enormous effort. The next three months were like a business and marketing boot camp with real-world consequences. I can report that when the three months were at an end, we had a new brand, a new website ready to deploy a day before the deadline, a brand launch campaign, and a host of other marketing activities that all kicked off the moment the transaction was inked.

Now when I look back, those three short months were an absolute blur. But what came out on the other end was a resilient and steeled marketer with enormous self-belief.

From then on, no matter how dire the situation, how daunting the challenge, I always went in knowing that I could accomplish anything as long as I believed in myself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A couple of years ago, I was honored to be given the Marketer of the Year Award at Ingram Micro. That evening I paused to reflect on the accolade.

That’s when it dawned on me that the award really belonged to the leaders who had shown me the way. It belonged to my first creative director, who gave me direction and purpose. It belonged to the teachers who had shared insights to make me better. It belonged to every leader who empowered me to take on roles I thought I would never measure up to.

At that moment, I realized that the award was not just a physical trophy — it was a celebration of the giants whose shoulders I stand on. They had built their legacy, and now I carried it for them in me. That changed.

Now every moment of every day, I am laser-focused on empowering individuals in my team. By striving to be even more of a servant-leader, I try to nurture them, enable them, give them the creative freedom like I was given so they may shine, grow as they build their own legacy, leave their own indelible mark for the organization, the team and themselves.

I would be remiss if I didn’t call out three exceptional leaders who had a large part to help me be the best that I could be.

The first is David Espinosa at Printronix, who, on my last day following a company acquisition, came up to me as I was heading out to the new headquarters. He handed me a beautiful collectible silver Star Wars coin and left me with these words, “I invest in rare collectibles. And that’s why I invested in you when I brought you on my team. This is yours now to hold on to and remember that.” He was genuinely one of the most supportive and encouraging leaders I had. Larger than life with a huge personality, you cannot leave his presence without feeling inspired, deeply valued, and on top of the world.

Another is Plamen Petkov at Printronix Auto ID, who plucked me from a team of talented individuals to lead marketing for the new organization with complete autonomy. That was indeed an experience that gave me incredible self-belief. Plamen was always there for you as a leader. In moments of celebration and accomplishment and with the right words and advice when the chips were down, he was the embodiment of someone who puts the team before himself.

Another leader who I strive to emulate is Adam Christensen. While at Ingram Micro, he scaled the marketing organization into a world-class team that was fearless, creative, and highly innovative. He empowered me to take on challenges that helped me dig deep and expand the breadth of my skill sets. He built a solid culture of collaboration and competence that motivates and inspires me to this day.

These are the leaders who I will always be grateful and privileged to know.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout varies on the individual since it is a combination of exhaustion, detachment, and a diminished sense of efficacy. So to avoid burnout, marketers should have some sort of self-care routine that helps them indulge in activities away from work to keep their creative juices flowing.

Marketing is a science and an art, and practitioners need every ounce of their left and right brain to tap into when required. So stop now and indulge in that 10-minute meditative session, take a nap, go for that mid-afternoon walk, or just step out to enjoy the weather and sip a coffee. The pause in routine will refresh your mind and body.

If you feel detached, it may be time to try and connect with your immediate tribe. Isolated self-care here may increase your feelings of estrangement. Instead, reach out to a co-worker and go out to lunch with them, or make your colleague’s day by offering words of encouragement if they are having an off day. This will go a long way in helping you feel less cynicism about your place on the team.

Finally, to help avoid any sense of inefficacy on the horizon, celebrate accomplishments no matter how big or small. Even buttoning up the tedious portion of an almost complete project will give you a sense of positively impacting the team and the company. Even comforting a co-worker will bolster that sense of being a team player.

And most importantly, remember to have fun and find the small joys in the daily tasks. You are a marketer, and you belong — not just to your team but to the larger community of practitioners that I have seen display so much empathy and support for each other, especially over the last year.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

I think the market’s future, more so in B2B, is to educate your prospects. You want your brand to be looked upon as a thought leader and a repository of best practices, insights, and someone they can rely on for insights into where the industry is going.

Hubspot is an excellent example of a company that does just that. They ask nothing of you and just focus on enabling their prospects to be savvy and informed.

Nurturing and building a space for your community will also be crucial. The need for the exchange of knowledge and experience has been heightened.

All of this will eventually lead to brand evangelists and advocates for your product or service.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Just 5? Ok here goes:

Walk your own path: Picking a career as a teen and jumping into the world of marketing at 15 was both exhilarating and frightening. The safe approach in my circle of friends at that time was to work towards becoming a doctor, practicing law, or becoming an engineer. Even though I doubted my decision several times over the years going into college, I am now grateful that I stayed the course and continue to do what gives me the most joy every day. Marketing is a passion and way of life now. You constantly create your own reality: Your thoughts lay the foundation for your truth. So that is the amount of power you have. What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. Sometimes toxic individuals will come into your life. Remember to stay positive. You may not be able to control your circumstances and situation, but how you respond will always be in your control. Experience what you have learned: You’ll go through your entire education and gain the knowledge you need. However, only when you are put into a real-world situation will that knowledge truly fuel your trajectory. So continue to learn and educate yourself daily. There will be periods of stress and challenge in your life that will be more valuable than your college degree. Leading a marketing organization through acquisition was an education in itself for me. 5 months on that project taught me way more than my entire MBA curriculum. Patience is a powerful tool for success: No matter how great your work ethic or how hard you work, patience is the key to ensuring you go far. The value of patience also transcends business. It is the best antidote to anger and stress. Patience will arm you with flexibility which is a great tool to bat away life’s curveballs. Above all, be grateful: Being grateful will be a source of constant power. Practice turning your thoughts into appreciation and recognize where you are and where you want to go. Even a few moments of giving thanks will give you joy. Enjoy the little victories you have, savor them, and revel in them. They will help prepare you for the more considerable accomplishments that will come your way.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am currently reading Quantum Marketing by Raja Rajamannar, the CMO at Mastercard. Definitely would recommend that one to help navigate the current business world that is rapidly being disrupted.

To gain actionable tactical insights, I usually listen to the “Everyone Hates Marketers” podcasts. For paid media strategies, the “Perpetual Traffic” podcast is a good one. “Marketing over Coffee” is also an entertaining one where the hosts record in a local coffee shop every week and discuss both classic and modern marketing tactics. For SEO, SEMrush puts out some great content on their podcasts as well.

Other than that, I admire and read most things that Seth Godin puts out. For branding, a few thought leaders I follow on social media include Peter Weinberg and Jon Lombardo, who lead at the B2B institute at LinkedIn. Their insights and content are just brilliant.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

One of the projects I am particularly passionate about is about to get off the ground named PioneeHER. The pandemic has disproportionally impacted women’s careers, and fields heavily populated by women have experienced more significant layoffs. The greater need for care work has increasingly led to women dropping out of the workforce.

This needs to be remedied, and I’ve been thinking about a project that empowers female entrepreneurs to start their own ventures in technology over the last year. At FedTech, I found that avenue where the idea can become possible. The PioneeHER initiative will be led by some of the extraordinary female leaders within FedTech. It will focus on a 360-degree support system built to deliver access to an ecosystem of resources, mentors, coaches, subject matter experts, and tech sourcing champions who are driven with the singular mission to increase opportunities for women in the startup space.

Look, when women-led startups get funded, they are more likely to be successful. Analysis finds that they also deliver higher value — more than twice as much per dollar invested. Not counting the ROI, these businesses are a boon for the economy because women-led businesses hire more women. And this is needed more than ever. PioneeHER will strive to accomplish that. So stay tuned for that launch in early 2022.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

