How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Todd Anderman & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Todd Anderman.

Todd Anderman is the President of Doing Things Media. Prior to his role, Todd held several leadership positions at Group Nine Media, including Chief Revenue Officer and President of Sales, Marketing and Operations at Thrillist. Before that, Todd was the President of Digital at Dennis Publishing, SVP Digital at Hachette Filipacchi Media, and held various positions at Ziff Davis. Todd is a long-standing board member at the American Red Cross — Metro NY North chapter, and lives in Suffern, NY, with his wife, son, daughter and the family’s two pugs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

That actually happened when I interviewed for that first job at Ziff Davis. I read a few books about getting a sales job, and one of the main lessons was objection handling and learning how to turn a no into a yes. So, when I interviewed for the job I had set my eyes on, I wasn’t surprised that the hiring manager rejected me. This was a test, right? I just needed to show how I would handle this objection. Little did I know, I was really being rejected. It wasn’t a test. After about 5 different rejections from that same manager, she finally took pity on me and offered me the job. We’ve been friends ever since. Lesson learned through a little naivete and a lot of determination.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

People’s primary device has shifted from TV to the phone. The pipes have shifted from cable to social. Data is everywhere. But one thing remains constant — the need for human connection. Today, marketers can use data to target the right customer at the right time. But what about the context? What is the consumer’s mood? Marketers can find their target consumer in their feed, but how much will it resonate if the marketer wasn’t invited into the feed? We need to keep marrying the art and science of marketing, and creating content that drives the social conversation.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

You have to love what you’re doing. We’ve all heard this before, but until you’ve experienced both sides of this, you can’t really appreciate it. “Live, laugh, love” is one of our favorite memes on Middle-Class Fancy. So while I’m not going to hang up the sign in my living room, you do have to enjoy the ride and those that you are riding with. When you’re interviewing for a job, it’s a two-way street. You are also interviewing your prospective boss. This is someone you are going to spend a ton of time with, so you better be excited that you can learn from each other. Keep everything in perspective. Shut up and listen. Repeat. Shut up and listen.

