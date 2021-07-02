How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Timothy Donovan & Kage Spatz

Most people, and definitely creative ones, get bored quickly without change. So, I encourage marketers, or anyone really, to stay curious and keep learning.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Timothy Donovan.

Tim Donovan is the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, CareCredit. Tim and his team develop preference-driven, targeted campaigns, solutions, and capabilities that are based on deep customer insights, marketplace dynamics, and competitive opportunities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career, I was working on a routine print production project. It was a familiar assignment, so much so that I wasn’t paying particularly close attention to the details of my work. As a result, these ads, which were all market and geography-specific, were sent out, without me noticing they were all being sent to the wrong places. Not surprisingly, I started receiving calls the next day to point out my mistake (which could have had huge negative business implications, but we were able to fix). I realized my carelessness not only reflected poorly on me but also on the agency and our client. So, it wasn’t the funniest marketing mistake but was a key learning moment for me.

No matter the size or scope of the project, pay attention. Slow down, take your time, and read everything. Then read it again. Even when it feels routine, the details matter. Remember, you are representing more than yourself. You also represent your company and your clients.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I have learned something new in every job I’ve had. One of the more defining moments and lessons in my career was when I learned the value of, “disagree and commit.” Sometimes, especially in a role where you’re evaluating creative work, you might disagree with the concept or have a differing opinion but need to commit to it on behalf of your team and the greater good of the business.

It’s not always about you and your opinion, especially in marketing where “good creative” is often subjective. You have to make decisions based on what’s best for the team and the business.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Because Marketing is such a broad industry with infinite opportunities, my advice is to not get pigeon-holed into one role early in your career. Be open to trying new things. Ask for assignments and jobs outside your comfort zone.

Personally, I have always enjoyed doing slightly different jobs and testing the waters. I’ve always wanted to know what I don’t know and take on different roles, then bring that knowledge and experience to my next role.

Most people, and definitely creative ones, get bored quickly without change. So, I encourage marketers, or anyone really, to stay curious and keep learning.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

It’s okay to say, “I don’t know, I will get back to you.”

You are capable of more than you think.

If you don’t know how to do something, ask for help. Have a massive dose of humility.

You are not the smartest one in the room. And if you are, think twice about making a quick decision until you find people that are smarter than you to help make a good decision.

Get enough sleep — it is so important and under-appreciated. You cannot burn the candle at both ends.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

As of late, LinkedIn has truly emerged for me as a great source of information and inspiration. I am constantly learning from the advice, knowledge, and wisdom from those I know, and even those I don’t. I tend to lean towards a mixture of business, creative, and lifestyle articles. As a marketer and leader, I’m deeply interested in how executives use the platform to connect with others to affect change.

You can spot inauthentic, staged content from a mile away — what draws me in is the humanity and decency of certain people. Dan Shulman is a good example of this. His philosophy seems heavily based on decency. The notion of being good to people and caring for your fellow man is important. As a leader, it’s vital to make sure we remember that you treat people with respect and show that you care.

With that said, I do need an escape from the digital and business world. Fiction is my outlet because it allows me to disappear into a place that the author has created and submerge into a completely new era, culture, location, you name it. The escapism that good fiction provides is absolutely necessary for me.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Access to education for much of the world’s population is so important, especially to women and young girls. The research shows that if you give women the same access, resources, and opportunities as men, society thrives — countries thrive. Knowledge is power.

If we can figure out how to give more people access to education and information, the possibilities are endless. We will more quickly figure out solutions to vast challenges like climate change, housing insecurity, and food insecurity. It starts with giving people the opportunity to learn.

I believe expanding educational opportunities is fundamental to creating a better, and hopefully, more decent society.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!