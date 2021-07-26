How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Tim Parkin of Parkin Consulting & Kage Spatz

Create marketing that you would be delighted to receive as a customer. Beyond being appreciated by users, it’s the key to great marketing.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Tim Parkin.

Tim Parkin, president of Parkin Consulting, is a consultant, advisor, and coach to marketing executives globally. He specializes in helping marketing teams optimize performance, accelerate growth, and maximize their results. He also runs a podcast, speaking with other marketing professionals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made plenty of mistakes, none of which were funny at the time.

When I first starting out, I focused way too much on aesthetics. I would obsess over the look and feel of websites, landing pages, and ads, often changing them because I had a “better” design.

Little did I know that what I think doesn’t matter. All that matters is how customers respond to the marketing.

Since then, I’ve learned to let the customer — and the data — be the judge of what’s good or bad and to relinquish my design preferences. And you’d be amazed at the incredible results I’ve seen from some of the most hideous-looking marketing funnels.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Remember the long game. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment — the current campaign, holiday season, or product launch. But marketing is about making a long-term impact.

Look beyond the metrics, deliverables, and goals, and stay focused on the value you’re bringing to customers.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Marketing requires trust. It’s not the loudest voice that wins, it’s the most trusted one. This is bad news for big brands with deep budgets who are used to paying to win. And it’s good news for smaller brands if they can figure out how to earn — and keep — the trust of their customers.

The future will be based on authenticity, transparency, and trust. Customers are becoming savvier and better equipped to see through the marketing tactics.

Successful marketing is the result of aligning your brand with your customers in a way that’s authentic and trustworthy.

Ben & Jerry’s is a prime example of a longstanding brand that’s been a forerunner in modern marketing. They produce an amazing product (Chocolate Fudge Brownie is my favorite), have a clear mission and identity that customers can connect to, and they have an element of fun in everything they do.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

There’s many more, but here are some of the things I wish someone told me at the beginning:

No one knows what will work. Test everything. Experience and past behavior are not good predictors of how customers will behave in the future. The marketing team is the bottleneck. No matter how great your team is, there’s always room for improvement. The process of marketing is more important than the quality of your marketing. The best products and services don’t require any marketing. There is no substitute for a quality product or service. It’s not easier with a bigger budget. Marketing is easier when you have more constraints, and it forces you to be more creative. Understanding behavior psychology is crucial. People are irrational and marketing is aimed at people. Therefore, it’s imperative to understand how people think and act.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m constantly reading books outside of the marketing domain. I find that’s where the best ideas and inspiration come from. Dan Pink, Seth Godin, Ryan Holiday, and Malcolm Gladwell are among my auto-buy authors.

Working with my clients on a daily basis and staying on the “front lines” is how I continue to sharpen my marketing skills the most. I have the unfair advantage of learning every day from some of the brightest minds across different industries and company sizes.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Follow the Golden Rule — Treat others as you would like others to treat you.

And in marketing, this means creating marketing that you would be delighted to receive as a customer. Beyond being appreciated by users, it’s the key to great marketing.

Thank you for sharing so much value with our audience today!

Attract more customers with Publicity: “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”