How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with TerDawn DeBoe & Kage Spatz

TerDawn DeBoe, the P.R.O.F.I.T. Coach, is a Business Marketing and Design Mogul who teaches other Coaches, Consultants, and Creatives how to scale their businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest marketing mistake I made when I was first starting was helping everyone else market and build their brands and not even doing our own branding and marketing for the first 3 or 4 years. I thought relying on referrals, word of mouth, and reaching out to people on social media and by email would help us grow. Boy, was I wrong! I look back and laugh because I feel a marketing company that doesn’t market itself is as bad as having a broke financial expert giving you advice.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me came when I looked in the mirror and was truly unhappy with what I saw. I don’t mean an external mirror. I meant the reflection of my choices. My relationships were suffering, my bank account was near empty, my business was suffering, and my mental, physical, and emotional health was deteriorating. I realized that I had to change the way I was thinking to break the pattern I was seeing and do some deep healing work in the process. I knew at that moment that the only way to truly help other people was to help myself first.

I had to be vulnerable enough to ask for help in every way I needed it, including surrounding myself with mentors, coaches, and support to see how I can truly create a life and business I love.

With years of experience under my belt at that point and a fresh outlook, I saw that the way people were doing things in traditional marketing wasn’t working anymore and something had to be changed.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My advice to give other marketers to thrive an avoid burnout would be this:

Begin the day with the end in mind– Most marketers wake up and immediately check their texts, emails, or social media. The most important thing you can do at the top of the day is check-in with yourself instead. Think about what feeling you want to go to bed with at the end of the day. Is it satisfaction because of who you’ve helped? Is it clarity so that you have the confidence to achieve the goals you’ve put in place? Is it a number of leads you want to generate or a dollar amount you want to achieve? Setting the intention for the day automatically wires your subconscious to look for ways to achieve it and allow you to take more inspired action instead of doing busy work. Change your mind, change your world– If you think that you have to work really hard to make money or if you keep replaying the things you are worried about over and over, you will start seeing this show up more in your reality. Shift your mindset to be in alignment with what you do want instead of what you don’t want or the things that are going wrong. A lot of people say that just changing your thoughts will suffice, but I believe in taking it a step further. Focus on what you want and act as if it’s already happened. Not “faking it until you make it”, but really leaning into the feeling of having already achieved the things that you desire. You’ll see how your world changes to match your belief. Know your strengths, hire your weaknesses- The biggest part of working smarter and avoiding burnout is creating processes and systems that allow you to work smarter instead of working harder. Everything in your business from attracting leads and making them aware of what you do, to nurturing your new audience as they consider if you’re the best fit, to converting them to clients after they make the decision to hire you, to deliver on what you promised, should be a well-oiled machine. There should be a process that aligns with everything you do so that you can either automate it with software or delegate to team members as you begin hiring. Manually doing everything will run you into the ground, keep you in “hustle mode,” and your business stays limited because you have no capacity to grow. Your downtime is just as important as your go time- When you’re passionate about your business and your vision, it’s very easy to fall into a routine of 12–15 hour workdays, ordering take-out and having a never-ending list of things to do. I’ve even had moments where I feel guilty for taking time off because I don’t feel like I’m being productive enough. Then, I realized that this wasn’t a sustainable lifestyle for the long-term. You have to have downtime to reflect, to recharge, to get fresh inspiration, and to pour back into yourself what you pour out on a daily basis. If you don’t value time off, then you’ll start to miss the little blessings that make life worth living.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

As I am writing this, we are in the midst of a huge economic shift. Aside from the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the world at large, I believe there were a lot of occurrences happening beforehand that lead to where we are. Regardless of why we are here, here are some things I believe will happen in the future of marketing.

Clients and customers will be evaluating their expenses and will be eliminating things that they feel aren’t a necessity. Prepare for people to have additional questions and keep the questions in a spreadsheet to create a relevant “Frequently Asked Question” page on your landing page or website. Now is the time to really articulate the value that you are providing and make sure that the return on investment is crystal clear. Content Marketing will be a gamechanger for businesses that are consistent. The buyer’s journey has never been more important than it is now. Creating content that attracts the right people at the right time, creating valuable content that addresses their biggest challenges right now, creating content that makes an authentic connection with the heart, and content that proves that what you are saying has a track record of working will be the key that unlocks the door to building loyal clients that want to invest in themselves through you. Making sure that you’re serving instead of selling. After this pandemic is over, people are going to be looking for legitimate help to get them back to normalcy and security. Their priorities and goals have most likely shifted and they will want to be confident that you will help them out of their pain with a solution that really works. Having the heart to help and give the right solutions, whether it is you or not, will mean the most to a potential client in the long run. Teach your expertise online! I believe now, more than ever, people will be unemployed and want to start their business or have employees and want to create an additional stream of revenue. Education, Coaching, and Consulting will grow as people seek to increase their skills online by listening to experts who have done what they are looking to do and have found success. It will be important to create and build a community of people that fit your ideal audience, find out what they need, add value, and provide solutions.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Starting with the end in mind. I wish I knew when I got fired on my day off to structure my business to be sellable or scalable by creating standard operating procedures in full detail. This would have put me light years ahead and allowed me to scale my business to multiple six figures more quickly than I did. Alignment is a necessary foundation. As a yoga teacher in training, we learn how important alignment is to all of our poses for balance and how misalignment can impact the entire body and throw it off. In the same way, if we are not in alignment with our goals, our clients, or our core beliefs; it will cause the whole business to suffer. Sometimes you have to fire your clients- Taking on a high-maintenance client can actually HURT your business. Dealing with them can be a chore that leaves you and your team stressed out. To be honest, difficult client relationships are generally short-lived. Once, I had a “problem” client and I ignored all of the red flags of them ignoring my boundaries by calling repeatedly after office hours, having unreasonable expectations as if their success would happen overnight, not valuing my expertise so I had to explain every decision, and bullying my team and I. This was interfering with the growth of my company by keeping me from doing what I do best. It wasn’t worth it, so I fired them. Charge based on value, not on price- When I first started, I was charging a lot less than I was worth. This was because I wasn’t charging based on results or transformation I was getting. I was charging directly for the amount of work I was providing. When you charge according to the value you provide, it can truly be transformational. However, being able to articulate that value is key so that the price is never the issue. Hire a coach or mentor- I spent most of the first few years of my business downloading free information, watching free or nearly free training videos and I thought that was enough for me to reach my goals. However, what I found is that there are a lot of things that are unsaid even in the best training materials. Sometimes, you just need to know how to take what you’ve learned and made it work within your business. When I started hiring coaches and mentors to help me, they helped me mentally first. Then they guided me through every step of how I can achieve my goals while holding me accountable. When you lead a business, there’s always room for improvement. However, without an objective source of feedback, it’s easy to get lost in your own head. This is where a business coach comes in. A coach can help you shift your focus to align with your goals so you can cut down the learning curve. You’ll get out of your comfort zone and grow in ways you never imagined. I had one client that didn’t have the confidence to raise and stand firm in her prices. After a few months, she was hitting record-breaking months and stepped into her position as the leader of her industry. Most times, clarity, accountability, and an unbiased viewpoint will create tremendous results.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I love the podcast “Marketing School” by Neil Patel and Eric Siu, The book “The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing” by Al Ries and Jack Trout is a classic, “Epic Content Marketing” by Joe Pulizzi who was also a guest on my podcast, I also like “Digital Marketing Secret’s” by Russell Brunson.

None of us is able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful for helping get you to where you are?

To be honest, I couldn’t attribute where I am now to just one person. I’ve had several mentors, coaches, and fellow entrepreneurs who have provided guidance, support, and assistance in getting where I am now and I’m so grateful for each of them. I believe having a circle of support is parallel to a great pot of gumbo. My dad’s family was southern and they would take all of these delicious ingredients and add them to a large pot. At first, you don’t realize how each thing that went into the pot added it’s own unique flavor. When it was finished, the result was undeniably amazing. That’s what each person has been like for me, a key ingredient to helping me savor and appreciate the success I’ve achieved to this point.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would say ideas bring the most out of people. Being able to have the freedom to think and dream of ways to solve the world’s biggest problems and then creating it is a movement that will continue to make the world a better place. I believe this with all of my heart.

