How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Sumant Vasan & Kage Spatz

A successful campaign should always include a well thought out psychological approach to understand the audience.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sumant Vasan.

Vasan’s professional experience includes overseeing enterprise-level marketing solutions to increase customer funnels and implement audience targeting to drive hyper-growth digital initiatives. He currently oversees all .com channels to Confirm BioSciences, a leading health screening company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Funny story. I was creating a campaign to target a specific audience in a specific country but somehow overlooked the location preference. Next thing I knew, the client was receiving a huge influx of leads from Estonia, despite being based in the U.S. I reviewed the campaign and noticed an error in location targeting that was set to Estonia, vs the United States.

The moral of the story is to always run through your settings more than a few times, to ensure these types of mistakes are not made! Luckily, I learned this lesson early on.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think having true hands-on experience is a game-changer. I was fortunate enough to be part of an internship program that afforded me the opportunity to work on actual client projects vs. just following along while someone else implemented game plans. By being thrust into the deep end so quickly, and with the added responsibility of being accountable to clients, I spent every minute outside of the 6-hour internship schedule learning the ins and outs of digital marketing. There were many long nights and weekends, but as I started to test different approaches, I started to be able to decipher the true from the false.

I would highly recommend that if you want to be good at something, you must eat, sleep and breathe it, immersing yourself in the subject. It’s tough, but I think it’s what separates the professionals from the hobbyists.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Number one takes time off. By accepting the fact that marketing is forever evolving, with new technology, applications, and insight, it is key to disconnect. When you return refreshed, you are more capable of digesting new research and findings, to implement strategy more effectively.

Also, it is important to not obsess over ‘knowing’ everything. I learned early on that it is important to trust others. No one person can master everything, but if you put people around you in places to succeed, not only will you support their professional growth, but you can now depend on others to fill in the gaps. This is really great for teamwork and creates a cohesiveness environment that is contagious.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

Yes, definitely. Nes Nasim, who is the owner of the web agency that gave me my internship opportunity. I am forever grateful for his mentorship, and his willingness to let me fail. He brought me along to client meetings and trusted me with leading strategy pitches to prospects. This gave me the confidence to prepare to know that I could be responsible for either securing or losing new business. He also threw me into the middle of the herd, and said “figure it out” but I am always here for guidance. Although I haven’t talked to him in quite a while, he will always hold a special place in my heart for guiding my career and for his unwavering support.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

It’s all about separating yourself from the pack with value-added benefits. Google is a great example, as they offer a suite of products at no cost, which submerges the user in its ecosystem. Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Analytics, etc are all fantastic applications that Google offers at no cost. Once users are dependent on these free offerings, or at the very least prefer them, Google moves them through their paid ecosystem.

With people being bombarded more than ever with marketing messaging, it’s important to offer value before you even consider ‘selling’ users on a product or service. If you aim to educate and provide resources, it helps to build trust which can eventually lead to consideration of your organization for their needs.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Truthfully, I feel as though I was well prepared from the beginning. If your goal is to learn your craft, you must dedicate yourself to it wholeheartedly. There will be failures, sleepless nights, problems that frustrate, and tough decisions that will have to be made, but it’s the belief that you are well prepared to handle these situations that makes all the difference. Read and learn! We are fortunate to have access to the resources that the web brings, so use them.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I regularly follow the ahrefs blog, Marie Haynes, Search Engine Land, and SEO Round Table. The above resources help you stay on top of the digital trends and offer new research to help in your efforts.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Equality in opportunities. A lofty goal I know, but I have come across so many talented people that lack access to technology or the markets necessary to harness their skills and excel in a more profound way. Circumstances are a difficult thing to overcome, but it is possible. I would envision more programs to identify motivated individuals and allow them the opportunity to grow in a supportive environment.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!