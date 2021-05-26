How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Sumant Vasan & Kage Spatz

It’s not enough to just be good at something, you have to also possess zeal to see your vision come to fruition through curiosity. The goal is to match your skillset to your passion.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Maegan Lujan.

Maegan Lujan is a strategist, storyteller, and leader on a mission to motivate and inspire others. Her journey has taken her from a broken home to the boardroom of Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. Her tenacity has earned her a nomination for the 2019 Women in Business Award from the Orange County Business Journal, as well as recognition as a 2016 Young Influencer and 2019 Woman of Influence by The Cannata Report.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I had a rather funny lesson during one of my first third-party alliance software launches, we had accounted for everything in the go-to-market and roll-out plan — or so we thought!

A few days before the channel launch, our Vice President of Service walked by and said, “Hey, I heard you have a new product coming out?” I was all excited and said yes, before I then rambled on with the product pitch as he politely listened to my youthful enthusiasm. When I finally paused, he leaned over my cubicle and asked a question with a sarcastic twinkle in his eye, “What number are they going to call for support?” I must have turned white as a ghost. He then shared the corporate phone tree architecture had various branches based on product type and technical triage levels.

It was further explained that it takes up to two weeks to modify the call script as it has to be done by the same person to ensure continuity and customer experience. Clearly my answer of “wouldn’t they call the normal support number, wasn’t what he was looking for.

Welcome to being at a Fortune 500 company; take your blinders off and be ready to learn! The framework and knowledge that you’re bringing into a new role doesn’t always apply. Coming from a software developer into the Toshiba family, I was somewhat confident that I knew what it took to bring a product to market from within the brand. However, since my viewpoint was of a software developer, there were key components that I had overlooked in a multichannel distribution launch model. Which now seems laughable.

You don’t know how and why things are done, and that’s okay, your willingness to learn and support the vision and mission is what matters most, along with being able to look back at the lesson with a laugh.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, when I became intentional about my personal brand and became the CEO of my own brand.

A major tipping point in my career was when I was recognized as a woman influencer by an industry publication. It created a platform for me to share my story and normalize the path to success for my generation and beyond. I think this lesson was twofold for me, as I believed in myself because others saw it, and then others started believing in me because I believed in myself.

I realized that by being given this opportunity, it exposed me to further growth and development cycles within my career. Which, in turn, subsequently empowered me to do the same and pay it forward.

I’ve taken what was given to me and turned it into a personal brand that screams success. I steer the narrative around who I have become.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

A principle that has helped me avoid burnout that I encourage other marketers to embrace is this: Everyone needs three hobbies. One to keep you creative, one to keep you in shape, and one to make you money.

Determining your purpose, passion, and expertise while ensuring these are in alignment has helped me maintain balance.

It’s not enough to just be good at something, you have to also possess zeal to see your vision come to fruition through curiosity. The goal is to match your skillset to your passion.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

The sales landscape and customer journey has forever been changed.

These days, customers generally start their buying cycle with an understanding of what they want. They are looking for an expeditious path to achieving the results, with the least amount of sales pitches, forms, and meetings being tossed at them. This is forcing a lot of sales organizations to upskill their employees’ understanding of the company’s brand values and mission along with becoming proficient in their offering stack and maintaining competitor awareness for objection handling in a rapid pace.

For that reason, we will see narrative marketing move downstream and become the norm. We’ll also see a focus on building and automating the virtualized customer journey and buyer experience. I see this being integrated back into brand management functions to ensure the customer touchpoints are seamless, all the way through frictionless onboarding and portal account management.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started? Can you please share a story or example for each.

First, follow your curiosity. It will lead you to your passion. Then learn how to monetize that.

Second, you need to be willing to get your hands dirty and do the hard work. If you don’t know how to do something, tap into resources that can help you. Learning from the ground up creates a holistic vantage point, centered on knowledge and experience. Simply put: Learn how to grow and harvest your own garden before you teach someone to cultivate their own.

Third, don’t be afraid to embrace failures and find the lesson in each. Every time things don’t go to plan is an opportunity for you to learn and to do better. If you do the work, there will always be more opportunities. Sometimes those opportunities may lead to failure. But failure leads to important lessons to build upon the next time. Don’t let the fear of failure keep you from seizing the opportunity.

A fourth lesson is that attitude is everything. You won’t know what you love most if you don’t venture down a few different paths. You know that saying, “Whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right”? That applies here. Your attitude, coupled with your work ethic, is everything in tech.

Finally, find yourself a mentor. And do so early! Your network will determine your net worth.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

When I’m looking to expand my marketing potential, I turn to these books:

Reinventing You by Dorie Clark

How to Be a Media Darling by KJ Blattenbauer

Getting Your Personal Brand Story Straight by Joanne Tombrakos

Platform: The Art and Science of Personal Branding by Cynthia Johnson

Social Media Marketing Mastery 2020 by Robert Miller

I’m also embracing LinkedIn Learning in my downtime.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!