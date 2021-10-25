How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Steve Lammertink & Kage Spatz

Build a profitable business first-and-foremost before thinking about scaling.

Steve’s latest startup, The Cirqle, is the world’s 1st ROI-driven influencer marketing platform. Founded in early 2015, The Cirqle has raised $2.5 million in funding to date with a client portfolio that includes Scotch & Soda, Samsung, LG Electronics, the City of New York, Barnes & Noble, McDonalds, Manchester City, and many more across the US, Europe, and Asia. Steve is also a columnist for Emerce and serves as an advisor for fashion label Salle Privee.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Funny you’d ask because we made a pretty big mistake when we started the business. One of our first clients at The Cirqle was a large airline, originally from The Netherlands, who wanted to launch an influencer program across 10 international markets for one of their key marketing pushes. They fell in love with the very first version of The Cirqle and wanted to use it to source and recruit influencers across Canada, South Africa, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and other markets. As this was the very early days of the business, this was a fantastic development.

As we worked on delivering the program, we achieved results that blew everyone’s minds. As with any budding business, we wanted to share this news widely, but we did so without getting permission from the client to put out the results publicly. When we leveraged the opportunity to create exposure for our business, we received backlash for using the client’s name in our PR outings and unfortunately, they chose not to re-engage with us.

Surprisingly, our marketing mistake ended up being a positive. Our gutsy move ended upbringing in new clients thanks to the increased press coverage and exposure we received. The lesson here is that as a startup you can (and should) take risks and not be afraid of making a mistake. Because in the end it might just actually be a good thing.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My experience in Silicon Valley opened the door to opportunities that I could never have imagined. Building businesses has always been a central part of both my personal and professional life, introducing me to many talented people with whom I’ve had the privilege of working with. The experience would inspire me to set up shop in the United States and move from Amsterdam to New York.

The opportunity in the U.S. for marketing businesses is so incredibly large from a revenue perspective. I’d say that after making 50 flights across the country in a single year, while traveling 250,000 miles, I reached that tipping point where my hard work was starting to pay off. In hindsight, it’s a choice we should’ve made much sooner, as the majority of our clientele is US-based anyways, but big moves require careful planning and smart investments.

As we’ve been building The Cirqle, I’ve learned that the smart people within our team are what help make the business a success. It sounds cliche, but it’s very true. A-list talent attracts A-list talent and the minute you deviate from hiring top-notch people, you’re degrading your business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s a couple of people who have influenced my entrepreneurial spirit over the years. Aside from my parents, who’ve provided a healthy foundation for my risk-taking behavior, I’d like to touch on a couple of people.

One of my mentors was (and still is) Geoff Baum, my direct manager at Adobe Systems, who previously had founded Garage Ventures, together with Silicon Valley legend and hustler Guy Kawasaki. Geoff urged me to visit many of his friends in Silicon Valley, take courses at Stanford University (including Peter Thiel’s famous CS193 course which was later translated into the book “From Zero to One”), and showed me the ropes of what it’s like to work in a corporate environment. Building decks and presentations, doing market research, and showcasing what it’s like to deal with politics inside these organizations, diligently and patiently, is how Geoff enabled me to learn from an extremely talented engineering team.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Running performance-driven marketing programs can be real stressful and quite tedious on your mental health. The pressure of dealing with multiple campaigns at the same time, in an environment that is extremely daunting and forever changing, can be overwhelming and may lead people over the cliff.

I typically try to resort to very frequent walks through the city of New York or Amsterdam and scheduling regular workout classes to help take the pressure off and recalibrate your focus. Sometimes, given the mounting pressures, you can’t see the forest through the trees.

For me personally, the activities of finding the outdoors and disconnecting from the connected world, help me stay in the game with renewed energy and focus. However, this may differ from person to person and as a business owner with countless employees, some approaches may work for one, but not for the other.

My recommendation would be to find trigger points that help you find that mental relaxation, whether it’s listening to audiobooks or decompressing by doing yoga. Listen to your body carefully and when you feel its signaling stress, take a moment to recognize that, and invest time and energy to relax.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

We firmly believe that marketing will be viewed as a cash engine in the future, and not as a cost on the balance sheet. In that light, all marketing endeavors should be ROI-driven in some form or another and management should put clear KPIs on any type of media outing, which can consist of softer metrics such as awareness and brand sentiment to more bottom-funnel metrics such as conversions, sales, and revenue.

Yes, consumers have become more jaded to the typical salesy pitches from pushy brands and marketers and I feel that over time, we’ll see more subtle nudges to making a purchase through deeply rooted brand connections that have been created over time.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Build an A-Class team before doing anything else; Build a profitable business first-and-foremost before thinking about scaling; Don’t raise capital without a proven business model; Set your dot on the horizon and enable your team to work towards it; Don’t leave things up to chance or luck.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I love to listen to “The Scale Lab”, a great podcast from Constantijn van Oranje (the Dutch Prince and son of the Queen) who features renowned entrepreneurs that have successfully built billion-dollar businesses in the Netherlands and across the globe.

Another book on my list is “From Zero to One” by Peter Thiel. It’s a great read on how to launch your startup and what to look out for; I also love Blitzscaling from Reid Hoffman and Chris Yeh — which is all about foundational choices to launch your startup and how successful companies have grown in the past, specifically focused on strategies and tactics.

HBR.org, Harvard Business Magazine’s online site, is a great resource for sharpening up your skills in business, leadership, and marketing. Also, the McKinsey blog is a wonderful platform for learning more about how the enterprise views marketing analytics, leadership, and business.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It’s been my dream to one day exit the company and return back to a country that is really dear to my heart: South Africa. I hope to one day launch a school there for underprivileged kids so that they can experience the encouraging environment that I grew up in.

With The Cirqle, we’ve been fortunate enough to raise awareness for Amref, as women in Africa are increasingly at risk of gender-based violence (GBV). Gender-based violence includes physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, but also economic or educational deprivation. Both women and men experience gender-based violence, but the majority of victims are female.

Due to the pandemic, social and protective networks like schools are heavily disrupted. The work that we’ve done for Amref in partnership with almost 40 influencers, entirely pro-bono, is some of the work I’m proudest of with The Cirqle.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

