How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Stephanie Klimaszewski & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Stephanie Klimaszewski.

Stephanie Klimaszewski is the VP of Marketing for Aki Technologies. She specializes in custom marketing solutions for Fortune brands. Prior to Aki, she led marketing for Kiip (now NinthDecimal) where she grew passionate about moments science and how human-first marketing elevates mobile advertising.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Early on at SPIN, a soft drink company sponsored our 1,800-guest Lollapalooza kickoff event as part of a six-figure campaign. I coordinated everything from the signage, to the photographer, to the coverage. As my first event, I obsessed over the details to be sure I had everything covered.

Two hours before the event, I arrived at the venue to discover that none of our sponsor’s product had arrived onsite — not a single drop — and our sponsoring clients were on their way. I quickly tasked the brand ambassadors and their manager to find some local suppliers and pick up every case they could get their hands on. It taught me you can never be too prepared for an event, announcement or launch, and to always be ready to think on your feet.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Ask better questions sooner. Good questions promote efficiency, clarity and minimize the kind of wasted work that can lead to burnout. Some of my favorite questions are:

“How will this add value to our consumer?”

“How will we know we were successful?”

“How should we prioritize these?”

“What’s the minimum viable product?”

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

One of my former employer’s daily revenue plummeted by thousands (if unaddressed, millions annually) each time that Google made a search algorithm update. Unrelated, SEO was my exclusive marketing strategy for my former side hustle of teaching private yoga, and SEO generated me more leads than I could handle. Yes, SEO is important for big and small companies alike.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Find a differentiated but relevant search keyword you can “own,” and put it everywhere. Consider making it your primary URL. Include it in every sub URL and on every page. Also, publish to your site often — at least weekly. For me, posts were often just a playlist and a line of copy. Those tips locked me in as the #1 search result for my “owned” search keyword for the several years that I maintained my website.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Sometimes, lose automation.

Marketing automation helps, but sometimes, lose automation. My former employer relied heavily on an AI chatbot. We used her name and avatar as the sender in automated follow-up emails. For one test, rather than automating replies, we trained Customer Service agents to manually reply as the chatbot’s persona, which yielded us a significant 66% lift in engagement — our primary KPI.

Retain how you acquire.

Don’t prioritize business objectives over your customers’ needs. One membership business converted thousands of new trial sign-ups a day by solving their urgent, sometimes life-threatening problems. The business tried to retain these people as members by promoting unrelated and non-urgent things they could use their membership for. It didn’t work. Instead, make sure you lean into what motivated your customer to convert in the first place and watch the customer relationship grow.

Keep your integrity.

Some marketers are willing to distort facts or omit the truth. I saw a company omit, hide or otherwise minimize their monthly subscription costs to deter cancelation. Sometimes, openly admitting “we’re not a fit” can be the most powerful trust builder that makes you a “must have” for your more ideal customer, or the mismatch at a later, more appropriate date.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Hands down: Aki. I fiercely believe in moments marketing and we are the only ones approaching it with such deep regard for consumers.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement to illuminate true cost. Today, costs are viewed through one or two prominent lenses, when the reality is that there are greater costs to goods and services that the supplier, consumer, or communities are paying for.For example, environmental costs, health costs, and the cost of future financial security. I’d love to inspire a more holistic view of consumption impact among suppliers and consumers.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!