How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Sheldon Larson & Kage Spatz

I'm talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sheldon Larson.

Sheldon is the Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc (ABM). Over 7+ years of experience in various aspects of marketing; with a distinctive ability to deliver highly effective and measurable strategies that drive revenue growth, new customers, brand awareness, and reputation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Oh boy! I’ll tell you, there were certainly more than I would have liked. I don’t remember any specific “funny” marketing mistakes from earlier on in my career, but I’ll tell you a funny story. I participated in one of our #HowDoYouNeedle with Vivace® Instagram Lives with Brandi Cyrus during quarantine last year. During the live, I completely forgot my train of thought for about 15 seconds and Brandi was kind of staring at me like “Helloooo? Are you going to say something?”. Lol, my entire team was giving me grief. I blame that one on quarantine.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Success is defined in many different ways for many different people. I have always had a very defined creative vision and strategy. However, naturally, to bring those concepts to reality you have to take a variety of calculated risks to execute them. I was hesitant early on in my career to run with my gut instincts and take any sort of risk for fear of failure. I started to see substantial growth as I took” calculated” risks that led to some early successes and while not all risks end up with a picture-perfect ending you learn to mitigate risk as you go.

Also, during the beginning of my career, I was focused on pumping out projects as quick as possible to achieve my quarterly metrics, but the truth is beauty lies within the details and how you do anything is how you do everything.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Increase your productivity by taking a vacation. Especially, anyone who has a creative mindset. It is imperative to have time to reset and recalibrate. I find that I pull inspiration from being out of my “normal surroundings”.

Time off sparks creativity and changes your perspective. Some of our most creative ideas have come from quick notes handwritten on cocktail napkins or quickly jotted down on iPhone Notes.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I believe we will continue to see aesthetic brands evolve to be more humanized. Consumers are prioritizing authenticity and want to see content that isn’t stylized. This is something we focus on in all of our consumer engagement touchpoints. I think we will see an increase in consumers gravitating to the brands that best represent them.

In terms of future marketing strategies, I believe digital innovation will continue to be an even larger focal point for our industry. We are on the cusp of digital innovation with the data and precision of social media platforms. I’ll tell you what, I was most surprised by the success we’ve seen in influencer marketing. It is very much here to stay, especially as the market more than doubled between 2019–2021 growing from 6.5 billion to 13.8 billion.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

It’s great to be underestimated. Surround yourself with a team that will leap off of a building

with you and build the parachute on the way down. Trust your gut. You can’t do it all. Embrace the saying “ask for forgiveness, not permission”.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I consume a variety of different content via podcasts, online articles, and e-books, but I mostly enjoy chatting with colleagues and picking their brain and learning about their current success or roadblocks and brainstorming strategies. I would say I refer most to the three below:

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger The Technology of Beauty Podcast with Dr. Grant Stevens Masters of Scale Podcast with Reid Hoffman

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am very passionate about digital evolution and how it is shaping our everyday lives. There is so much potential, however, all of the good that comes with embracing technology in 2021 is met with its challenges. No one can argue that being connected almost instantly with anyone around the world isn’t extremely helpful or being able to share your highlights with your friends and family on social media platforms brings joy but there is significant progress that needs to be made with online bullying and negativity.

If I could inspire a movement it would be to help inform our youth and upcoming generations about how powerful and impactful technology can be when used responsibly and how hurtful and life-altering when used irresponsibly.

This way we could help inspire the next generation to use these tools for good and decrease online bullying and negativity.

Our youth definitely needs more guidance here — many adults do too! Thank you for sharing your insights with all of us today!