How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Shauna Armitage & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Shauna Armitage.

Shauna Armitage is a fractional marketing director for early-stage startups, guiding founders at all stages of growth in developing an impactful marketing program. Bridging the gap between freelancer and agency, Shauna takes a hands-on approach in each and every business which leads to a custom marketing program that gets results.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Marketing is all about innovation and creativity — based on the data of course! When I first started out I was following all the prescribed paths we’re taught as marketers and not really focusing on what the numbers were telling me. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work too well. I learned that trusting my own intuition was important and that I shouldn’t be scared to walk a different path when it comes to marketing. We’re conditioned to believe that “being disruptive” is bad, but the truth is that the disruptors are the ones who really capture our attention and land themselves strong market share in the process.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point in my career was definitely when I began to focus my energy on active marketing strategies instead of passive ones! There is a lot of stuff we’re told we must do for marketing but we really don’t.

I vividly remember a strategy call I once had with a founder who insisted she needed to start up her newsletter again because that was really important in marketing. When I asked her how big her list was, she freely admitted that she had less than 10 subscribers and one of them was definitely her mother! So instead of actively working to build that email list, she wanted to put her focus on sending emails because that was “a thing you’re supposed to do”.

The big takeaway here is that sometimes you just need to tune out the noise and determine what strategies are actually bringing you brand awareness, leads, and sales and focus on those things. If you can’t identify anything in your business that is bringing you those 3 essential things, you’ve got to start trying new things!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ll be eternally grateful to one of the very first CEOs on my roster, Nick Dennis of fitDEGREE. In my first year of business, I had been flailing a little bit not truly understanding what my niche was. Earlier in the year I had started working with an early-stage med-tech app because of a chance meeting with the founder at my co-working space.

However, it wasn’t until I started working with Nick that I truly realized where my “place” was. Now that I was working with two startups, it seemed much more clear that a business model focused on growth and scalability was where I could do the most good. With Nick’s leadership, I was able to fully step into the role in a way I hadn’t been able to for the first year in my business.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Don’t be afraid to get rid of what no longer serves you. It’s really that simple.

Whether it’s a strategy, a team member, an advisor, a routine, etc., the best way to avoid burnout is to make sure the people around you and the places in which you invest your energy are in alignment with your vision.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I see the future of marketing lying in two main things: disruption and connection.

In order to create brand awareness, you have to be disruptive. While a ton of people will raise their noses at any social advertising, they will click on something that truly captures their attention. Creating brand awareness is usually the biggest challenge that new or emerging companies will face in marketing, and you can’t grab attention if your company looks like the competition and is doing the same things as the competition.

When you feel connected to the humans behind a brand, when you feel that a brand shares your values, being pitched to make a purchase doesn’t seem “salesy”, it feels exciting. The future of marketing is going to be recognizing that there is a person behind each site visit or each purchase and refocusing our efforts on creating a human connection with each one of them.

Can you please tell us the 5 things you wish someone told you before you started?

Find your niche. This is true for every single company out there! If you’re trying to be the right fit for everyone, you’ll be the right fit for no one. This point became very clear within the first few months of launching my own business! It took me over a year networking and pitching all the wrong people until I figured out who I could serve the best, and that changed everything. Your network is more important than you think. When I launched my business, I had been working from home for years and had almost zero professional networks outside of the company I was working for. Then, of course, it shouldn’t have come as a shock that I had no network to lean on when I launched by the brand, but it did! Your network is incredibly important, and connecting with other professionals needs to be a regular habit, not something you do when you have an ask to make. Relationship building should always be at the forefront of your growth plan, both business and personal. Connect with your customers and do it often. Our customers are constantly evolving, so we, as brands, must do the same. You simply can’t make effective changes to your messaging and strategies and overall marketing plan if you don’t have a clear picture of who your customers are or what they need. And guess what? If you just ask them, they’ll tell you! Remember that marketing is all about human connection. The way we learn of brands and the way we make purchasing decisions is changing. Gone are the days when you picked up a new product because you saw it on the shelf in a department store. Too often marketing is considered to be this big job that is all about creating brand awareness and driving sales. However, behind each one of those website clicks or purchases is a real person who wants to be seen, heard, and feel connection. The brands that provide that will be the ones that thrive. Tracking is everything. We’ve all heard that the ROI on marketing is notoriously difficult to track, right? But the truth is that there are plenty of things we can clearly track, so we must be doing it on a consistent basis! While it may be tempting to track things like sales, it might be more important to track your website traffic month-over-month, click-through rates, and other less-sexy metrics that showcase if your funnel is actually working or not. There is a lot to be learned from these kinds of numbers that will allow you to optimize your approach and strategies.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

My favorite business podcast is “How I Built This with Guy Raz”. It’s so inspiring to listen to startup founders share their journeys! More than just the amazing stories, however, this podcast gives you the inside look at how some powerhouse founders were able to grow and scale and it helps you to learn from the best!

In my own work, I often reference Blue Ocean Strategy by W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne because what they layout is so important for understanding modern marketing and for pushing marketers to be innovative rather than following someone else’s playbook. I try to put their principles into play in my own work.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement among founders, it would probably be that they get comfortable getting uncomfortable. When you’re starting a business, money is usually tight. It can feel so uncomfortable to spend money on just about anything because you’re so focused on the here and now. How can you justify spending money before you make it?

I think more founders need to become comfortable with taking a risk on themselves! When you truly believe in what you’re doing, that passion and confidence shine through. Before you know it, others will believe it too.

