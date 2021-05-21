How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Shashi Kiran & Kage Spatz

Aim for the Sky. You’ll reach the mountain top.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Shashi Kiran.

Shashi Kiran is the chief marketing and product officer at Aryaka, a cloud-first WAN company funded by Goldman Sachs, among others. In his 25 years of experience in the hi-tech industry, he has led multi-billion dollar portfolio global marketing roles for companies like Cisco as well as venture-funded startups. He is based in the Silicon Valley region and serves as an advisor to startups there as well as in India.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I remember the time nearly 25 years ago when I started what was then one of the first e-mail-based courses on networking, more as an awareness campaign for a company I was working on at that time. It was meant to be an introductory course, and I was expecting no more than 100 participants mostly coming from a certain target segment. I had a nominal sign-up fee. This was before we had marketing automation tools and the like and the internet was still in its relative infancy, and it was before we had any secure web-based payment systems. The e-mail course somehow spread like wildfire and within a few days, I had tens of thousands of people signing from all over the world. Our finance department wasn’t prepared to accept payment coming in from different currencies, and invoice handling was a huge problem. The expectations of the e-mail course were also suddenly sky-high. This wasn’t even my day job. I decided to accept the challenge and worked many nights over a period of nearly two years with other experts helping me to create a course that was really well received, published into a couple of books, became syndicated content and earned me a monthly column that I authored over four years. It was good that I was a bachelor then, but I look back now and still am amazed at what we accomplished back then. It also brought in great marketing leads with a great awareness and conversion, and almost at zero cost to the organization. In fact, it became a profit-center.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout happens when we do the same things in a repetitive environment. Marketers should avoid monotony and try new things. It is one of the most diversified functions within an organization and there’s a lot to learn all the time. This applies to both hard skills and soft skills. I encourage fellow marketeers to constantly challenge themselves, experiment with new messages, strategies and tactics and continue to push the envelope going outside their comfort zone.

Fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

It is indeed a very important part of our marketing arsenal and usually one of the most impactful. When someone is searching, they’re doing so either to educate themselves, looking for a solution or researching to make a decision. An effective SEO will help intersect with all of the above motions and serve the needs of the searcher and the solution.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

Most companies just outsource their SEO to a professional agency and think of it as a one-time activity. It is quite the opposite. SEO requires an organization to be constantly on their toes with regards to search terms, competitive landscape, and it requires a lot of contexts and content relevance. I usually recommend this function resides within the organization and has strong ties to content experts. This is to ensure the right meta tags are in place and the right search terms are prioritized for responses. It is also important to monitor the health of the SEO and create a feedback loop for the websites and content to change as appropriate.

Local context is also important as different cultures search a bit differently. With a lot of searches being conducted over the mobile phone, ensuring that SEO is optimized for all form factors and browsers is important. Multi-lingual SEO can be time consuming and costly, so it’s important to choose countries and languages based on business priorities.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Challenging the team to operate on a frugal budget often allows for more creativity. It also helps us get through lean times better than others as the strategy is quite optimized.

Sharing marketing messages early on outside of the group is a great litmus test to limit the inside-out thinking.

I also go on sales calls and encourage my team to also do it from time to time. It brings a great customer centricity to everything we do.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

We look at Google for its comprehensiveness, granularity, and some compelling analytics. Platforms like AdRoll or Demandbase have their merits, too.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We’re all used to marketing technologies, companies, products, or services. I’m exploring the power of marketing to empower people and put a spotlight on diversity, women, leadership, and helping create a platform for the youngster generation to express themselves and have a voice. This can be very uplifting and really allow people to become more confident, even outside of work.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!