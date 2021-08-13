How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Sharad VK & Kage Spatz

Don’t try to sell your company, product, or service as something it’s not. Consumers recognize and appreciate honesty.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sharad VK.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

In advertising, when you start your career as a Client Servicing Executive, it’s all about keeping your clients happy and satisfied with your excellent service. Clients always push agencies to deliver campaigns/creatives on tight timelines.

I had one such client who wanted multiple campaigns completed and executed in a week (which usually takes a fortnight to a month). In my excitement to build the confidence of my new client, I agreed and committed to that deadline.

Once I briefed the creative team, I understood the detailed process and time needed for developing & executing such a campaign. My creative director reprimanded me and asked my immediate supervisor to extend the campaign delivery deadline after speaking to the client. This led to me cutting a sorry figure in front of the client.

A valuable lesson learned is always to understand the process before you jump into pleasing your clients. Always ‘under commit and over deliver’ than ‘over commit and under deliver.’

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In advertising, I started my career in the account management department, where your role is to represent a particular client or clients/brands. As an account manager, you are a bridge between the client and the agency teams comprising of Creative, Planning, and Media teams.

My “tipping point” came about when I got an opportunity to join an ad agency in the new business development department. Here I got a chance to interact directly with the agency MD and CEOs and further hone my sales skills as I had to do a lot of cold calls to potential clients on the agency’s wish list.

The new business development role involves approaching brands/clients the agency wishes to add to its roaster by pitching a complete strategy and creative presentation with no strings attached. This role allowed me to work across multiple brand categories as we pitched for brands across Liquor, Lingerie, Kitchen appliances, Banking and Financial brands, and many others.

When we do pitches, it usually involves doing extensive research on the brand and the category; this helped me grasp the knowledge of different categories of products and services. It also helped me develop one of the most important life skills- selling skills.

Many prospective clients are very happy with their current agencies, so one is exposed to handling rejection, not losing hope, and looking forward to chasing new prospects.

New business development and sales skills also help you become a better people person, build relationships and team management.

The key takeaway for me from my advertising, brand building, and new business development experience are:

You need to be as aware of a product/brand you advertise as much as the product manager of the brand/client. Only then can you win the respect of your client and add value to the brand

Thanks to the research I conducted and was involved in for the new business pitches, I understand how consumers behave and choose one brand over the other. A consumer always has few brands in his consideration set; a brand that is consistent with its brand promise and stays up to it in its quality and service always wins.

Strong brands are not built in a day. It involves years of work, investment, and consistent brand positioning and awareness to manage brand perceptions. A brand must evolve with the changing taste and preferences of the consumers.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I personally believe that a good work-life balance can help us thrive and avoid burnout. I try to totally switch off during the weekends- I read, spend time with family and friends, go for a long drive, and meditate over weekends, and long holidays; this helps keep my sanity intact.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

In the future, data will influence essential marketing decisions. Broadcasting to a large, untargeted audience will become obsolete, and data will be at the core of marketing strategy.

Data is all around us, providing us with critical insights into client expectations and purchasing behaviors. As more devices — from vehicles to household appliances — become linked, businesses will have the potential to develop intelligent customer-centric communication.

By 2025, marketers will be slicing and dicing metadata for actionable insights and precise marketing. Brands will use complex combinations of personal data, location data, and environmental data to target their customers with the right message at the right time on the suitable device.

One more before we go: What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

My all-time favorite book, which inspired me to be an advertising professional and subsequently a marketer, is “Confessions of an advertising man’ by the great David Ogilvy.

I do regularly keep myself abreast with the latest in marketing by reading the latest books on marketing by leading authors like Seth Godin, Malcolm Gladwell, etc.

In addition, I regularly follow HBR, Cannes lions live for a lot of insightful articles and updates

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!