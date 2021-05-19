How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Shachar Shamir & Kage Spatz

Valuable content, Produce it and then promote it to the right target audience and they will start coming and use your knowledge.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Shachar Shamir.

Shachar Shamir is VP of Marketing at Pico — Get Personal, one of the most well-known SportsTech startups in Israel working with major leagues across the globe. With 10+ years of experience in the industry, Shamir has adapted and embraced every change in the digital marketing sphere and has learned how to utilize his sources to get the best results for his organizations. During his career, he founded and managed a Startup Marketing agency that helped more than 300+ startups with their marketing and growth efforts. Shamir’s marketing approach unites both traditional and digital, creating a truly unique and thoughtful end-product.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in my first days in the marketing industry, I was doing mainly Search Engine Optimization (SEO). As you probably know, one of the main things with SEO is to have the website well optimized so that search engines will “crawl” it and understand how to categorize it and recognize under which keywords it should be found. To have that happen on WordPress websites, you need to actually approve search engines to actually crawl.

So, after almost two weeks of optimizing and getting everything ready for the website, I discovered that the website isn’t showing up at all on search engine results because I didn’t approve the search engines to crawl. Luckily, that mistake wasn’t a critical mistake but I learned from it to make a checklist for every time I am starting with a new website and need to make sure a few basic things are configured correctly.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I would give fellow marketers the advice of always trying new things to keep the work and process stimulating. There are always opportunities in the industry to test and learn, sometimes at no cost, and it’s important to see what’s working, what’s not working and what you can do moving forward. In addition, it’s important to stay on top of industry trends.

Lastly, find a way to balance your work life and your personal life. A work-life balance is challenging, but it’s important to find one to avoid burnout. At Pico, we’re really lucky because we have a great culture that allows you to work from home when you want/need without judgment. It’s great to be part of such an understanding work culture because it truly motivates everyone in the Pico family to work hard and deliver results. It also shows the amount of trust between the higher-ups and everyone else.

Great advice. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

Since I began working in the digital marketing industry I always heard that SEO is dead and that it’s important to focus and work different strategies. Well, SEO isn’t dead but you do need to adjust all the time and change your SEO strategy so potential clients will still be able to find you organically and get the relevant information they are searching for.

So yes, SEO matters and your SEO strategy is equally as important!

In my opinion, a good SEO strategy can be the difference between attracting tons of traffic to your website versus getting lost between the trillions of other sites on the internet. SEO is what’s helping users find your website and content in the first place. Your content will essentially be useless if no one can see it and you should write your content SEO optimized

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

A lot of businesses tend to look at the generic, most competitive keywords. They forget that sometimes you need to win the small battles to win the big war. So optimize your main pages with generic relevant keywords but put more effort into long-tail keywords that will answer specific questions your target audience might be asking and trying to find a solution to. Your company blog is the main source for this and having an updated company blog that talks about your industry and give valuable information might be your biggest win!

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Guerrilla marketing — LinkedIn is a very powerful tool and platform that you should use more often. Build a list of relevant people you want to target, follow them, and start to interact with them so you will get noticed so that your name will be remembered. It might open doors you never thought could be opened. Find and answer relevant questions on Quora/Yahoo answers/ FB groups — look for questions that you as a thought leader can answer and can bring value to your target audience. With time you will get more and more credit and it will help in making you stand out and as a well-known person and as a rep of your company. Podcast/Vlog/Webinars — Another way to stand out as a thought leader of your industry and to have people share and talk about you and your company, is to share your knowledge on a weekly Podcast, Vlog, or Webinar. Have at least one of them and bring valuable information for your listeners who will usually be your target audience.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Tough one. I believe that in general, you need to use at least 2–3 channels as they all support each other in the whole, overall strategy. Having said that, if I need to choose 1, then in our case I would choose LinkedIn. LinkedIn seems like the perfect B2B platform for advertising, it isn’t an easy one to crack but once you find the path and the right way to tackle it, it can become a lead magnet with true, qualified leads.

As mentioned this isn’t an easy one and each industry should adjust the right strategy within the platform, but one thing might work for everyone, content. Valuable content. Produce it and then promote it to the right target audience and they will start coming and use your knowledge.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe football connects different people with different beliefs simply because they support the same team and celebrate together the same victories. With football, you can meet and get to know different people and find out they are not as bad as you thought and from that there is a chance to open the mind and the heart of those people to bring more tolerance, empathy, and love to each other.

Thank you so much for these fantastic insights!