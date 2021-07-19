How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Sam Mallikarjunan & Kage Spatz

Assume the world will let you know when you’ve flown too close to the sun.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sam Mallikarjunan.

Sam Mallikarjunan is the CEO & Co-Founder of OneScreen.ai, an AI-powered “Market Network” that transforms out-of-home advertising into a measurable medium where brands and ideal audiences connect. Prior to OneScreen.ai, Sam was the Chief Revenue Officer of Flock.com and Head of Growth at HubSpot Labs. He also taught Advanced Digital Marketing, Innovation Management, and Strategic Economics at Harvard University and currently serves as the Faculty Chair for the Digital Marketing department at the University of South Florida.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

When I was doing experimental marketing, part of my job was to figure out more about certain buyer personas — finding out what messages resonated the most with them. Once when I was testing the use of memes, I sent the popular “McKayla is not impressed” meme to a nonprofit organization and soon after made the self-imposed rule that I would never again send a meme to a nonprofit organization.

Similarly, at HubSpot, one of our experimental divisions was international marketing. We couldn’t figure out why our ebook “HubSpot’s Guide to International Marketing” wasn’t getting much traction. As it turns out, marketers in other countries don’t think of themselves as “international marketers.” They think of us as international marketers.

Two different scenarios with the same lesson: know your audience. We are not the user. The key to good sales, marketing, and the product is knowing your audience. Read the room. The better you’re able to put yourself in the customer’s shoes, the more effective you will be on all fronts.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My very first tipping point goes way back to my high school robotics team. I was leading our annual gift-wrapping fundraiser at the local mall when the Chick-Fil-A director, impressed by our operation, came over and asked me to apply for a job. I did, and on the application where it asks for a desired hourly rate (a question I still loathe to this day), I wrote in $350,000/hour. I didn’t end up getting that job, but since I was already in the mall and dressed in a suit, I walked down to T Mobile and applied for a job there.

That’s how I ended up in sales training and later got my radio show, then eventually worked in e-commerce and eventually HubSpot, which introduced me to the world of marketing.

So many people don’t apply for jobs they want because they don’t meet every qualification on the list.

It’s the hiring manager’s responsibility to figure out if you’re right for the job; not yours. Assume the world will let you know when you’ve flown too close to the sun.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

It’s hard to name them all.

Personally, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without my wife’s casual confidence that the consequences for the risks we take aren’t worth worrying about.

Professionally, the people I met at HubSpot greatly shaped my view of the world. Kipp Bodnar, now HubSpot’s CMO, taught me that it’s a safer career move to risk making a mistake as long as you have good intentions and use good judgment.

Emily Haahr taught me the most about what it means to be a good people manager. She put my professional development and happiness ahead of her team’s KPIs and built an enormous amount of trust. She knew that having the trust of her team was the most important KPI, even if it meant risking short-term team KPIs (which it rarely did, since the amount of trust we had for her meant we’d do whatever it took to make sure she didn’t miss even her short-term KPIs).

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

My favorite life advice actually comes from airline safety videos: secure your own mask before assisting others. Especially in our current reality, it’s impossible to be a stellar employee, leader, or coworker unless you take care of yourself first.

Our cognitive ability to handle stress is not that high, and we’re all operating above our baseline right now. No one in America needs to be told to work harder, especially not right now. Take time off. If you lead a team, force them to take time off. Take care of yourself, and make sure your employees are taking care of themselves.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Marketers have to get comfortable with less accurate measurements. We’ve spent so long measuring every single thing we do that we’ve somehow overcorrected. We have to remember that marketing is a social science, not hard science. We have optimized the hell out of everything to the point that authenticity and human connection are largely absent in our field.

We are one of the few professions in which there are entire industries whose sole purpose is to prevent us from doing our jobs (e.g. adblockers, TiVo). Can we make a marketing experience that is useful and enjoyable? The jig is up: we have to actually start being creative marketers again.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

Don’t fight battles not worth winning. When I was younger, I cared so much about the right decision being made that I burned energy (and credibility) on things that didn’t matter in the big picture. At a startup, the equivalent is “what fires to let burn.” There will be important things that are broken but you only have the bandwidth to fix the most critical issues. Do those first. Another iteration of this: Don’t solve problems you don’t have yet. You have plenty now. You don’t have to be the best; just be the best at getting better, which usually means finding someone better than you to help. You don’t have to solve the entire problem, you just need to make progress. It’s okay to not be good at everything; it’s not okay to still think you are. Just because you started doesn’t mean you need to finish. “You can cross things off your to-do list by deleting them” is my favorite Arianna Huffington quote. The same group of people can accomplish far more or far less depending on how they’re organized and how they communicate. Good leaders are clarity-manufacturing machines. It’s an evolutionary imperative to fill an absence of information with the worst-case scenario (our ancestors who didn’t assume the rustling in the bushes was a lion didn’t survive to pass on their genes). Whether it’s customers or employees, the best way to assuage concerns is clarity. Bad news is better than no news. Who chases two rabbits catches neither. Even if you’re starving and need both to survive, you can still only chase one at a time. Focus. If you fail to boil the ocean with a match, it doesn’t make it a bad match; it just makes it a bad plan.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

The OOH Insider Show, of course!

Classics (all by Clay Christensen): The Innovator’s Dilemma, The Capitalist’s Dilemma, and Surviving Disruption

Freakonomics

The Economist

First Round Review

Harvard Business Review

HubSpot Blog — still a great source for new tactics

CB Insights

I’ve also been digging the SafeGraph blog lately.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You have to get beyond allowing your own definition of impact to be defined by the impacts created by others. This took me a long time to grasp. I’m not feeding starving children or teaching in inner-city schools. I’ve spent over a decade as a marketer marketing to marketers about marketing. But, in addition to the fact that helping other companies grow helps lots of people, I’ve come to accept that I can do the most good by playing to my strengths. I’m good at marketing. I’m good at entrepreneurship. I’m not that great at teaching –even to seasoned professionals, much less children who need more guidance and support. But I can help support people who are good at those things. I help more by funding scholarships than I do by trying to teach myself.

The other thing to remember is that the people you help will have a far greater impact on the world than you ever can yourself. I could get hit by an asteroid today and go into that great CRM in the sky confident that I’ve had a meaningful positive impact on this world because I’ve spent time supporting people I know will have positive impacts of their own.

People from three companies ago still book one-on-one coaching meetings with me, and that means a lot to me. Because those people are going to do great things that help people long after I’m gone.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!