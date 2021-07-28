How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Ryan Raiker of ABBYY & Kage Spatz

Marketing is becoming much more educational, especially in the tech space. Innovation is occurring so fast, many industry leaders do not even know what they need, or should be looking for to succeed in today’s highly competitive and digital age.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Ryan Raiker.

Ryan is Director of Digital Marketing at ABBYY, where he leads global digital marketing initiatives, promotes corporate messaging, the web experience, and advances ABBYY’s Digital Intelligence positioning. He joined ABBYY after the 2019 acquisition of TimelinePI, now ABBYY Timeline, where he led product marketing and brand strategy. Ryan graduated with a Master’s of Business Administration, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Analytics/Informatics, and a Minor in Operations Management from Widener University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Simple: Love what you do.

Many of us assume that we should have much more than we do or that we somehow should be achieving or doing something different. We often see people around us who seem to have the things that we want. Maybe it is the nicer office setup, the better projects, the better team, etc.

We see the other guy who is making more money than us and experiencing “Instagram Envy” while seeing all the fun and happy lives others are living. We all know people who are polished, who are confident, who look attractive. We all know people who seem to have it all. So why can’t we have that? Why didn’t our project succeed like someone else’s? Why are we struggling to get things completed and get ahead?

All of this comes back to a way of looking at the world: finding joy, seeing opportunity where others see obstacles, and taking risks when others take refuge.

I hear all too often from friends, colleagues, and peers online — “TGIF!” Me, I dread Friday. I really do. I’m blown away by people celebrating the end of the week like the weekend is some kind of trophy. Is the weekend some escape from reality?

I’m not saying that the weekend is bad, but when you think about the concept, if you are a person genuinely celebrating Friday, you really need to reevaluate what you’re working for. You need to rethink your career and your life. Are you working for yourself, or are you working for that Friday night bar tab or something else entirely? If you genuinely dislike what you do so much that you beg for Friday, this has to stop. Maybe it’s time to break the pattern and do something different. Change.

Once you change, find something you love to do, the rest will follow.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

Marketing is becoming much more educational, especially in the tech space. Innovation is occurring so fast, many industry leaders do not even know what they need, or should be looking for to succeed in today’s highly competitive and digital age.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

Attract more customers with Publicity: “9 DIY Ways Your Business Can Earn Free PR In 2021”