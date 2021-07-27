How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Ryan Bonnici of Whereby & Kage Spatz

Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind always.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Ryan Bonnici.

Ryan Bonnici joined the Whereby team as Chief Marketing Officer in January 2021. A globally-renowned digital marketing and sales leader, Ryan was previously CMO of G2.com — the world’s leading software review platform helping 8 million business professionals each month — and was listed on Forbes’ ‘World’s Most Influential CMOs’ the last two years — running #26 in 2020).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

My very first real marketing job was at Microsoft. I worked in the education marketing team, and we were in a meeting with the sales team helping them build out a customer story program. I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I never understood what the purpose of customer stories was in b2b marketing. At least, nobody had explained to me how they help a sales rep articulate value to a prospective buyer. It wasn’t until I joined the next company that I realized how important they were in selling the dream — not through selling, but through leveraging the customer voice.

It all came full circle when, in my last role as CMO at G2.com, I was championing customer voice as a product. I don’t think you ever really stop learning in marketing and in tech. That’s what I love about the industry so much.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Find yourself an amazing therapist, and work on yourself. We live in such a performance-oriented world that I think we often place so much of our self-esteem and value on external things (money, job title, etc). I know I sure did.

It wasn’t until I got the job of my dreams, and then was still unhappy, that I realized I wasn’t going to find happiness in anything external. As I say this to you now, I still feel like a faker. Just because I know this, doesn’t mean I still don’t do it.

It’s a lifelong process of learning to not assign value to external. And I wouldn’t have gotten on this journey without an amazing therapist, who helped me learn more about me.

Thank you for that. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their algorithms. Is Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan?

Hugely important — past, present & future. The more organic traffic you can build up to your site, the more it compounds over time. It’s no secret that I was schooled on this well during my time at HubSpot, and have continued to be a big believer in the power of content and SEO.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

A lot of marketers are guilty of taking a channel-centric approach to metrics, assessing email, social, or all the channels combined, but the content is king. By understanding what content topics attract and convert the most and best customers to your brand, and applying this across all stages of the funnel, you’ll be set up for success.

To best understand what content your audiences want and how best to measure it, conduct a content audit of your existing digital assets to understand what topics are important to people, so that you can then move forward with a content strategy that has a real impact on your business. Following the audit, apply content-centric metrics to each topic bucket — some metrics to start with include visit volume per content topic, lead-rate and volume per content topic and finally customer rate and volume per content topic.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

Focus less on your product, and more on what your prospective customers care about. One example of this is our recent campaign #WherebyForest as most people care more about the environment than they do video meeting software. But we’re actually taking this approach to developing our product too, trying to focus more on delivering better meetings as a whole, rather than just better video meetings.

One example of this is our recent campaign #WherebyForest as most people care more about the environment than they do video meeting software. But we’re actually taking this approach to developing our product too, trying to focus more on delivering better meetings as a whole, rather than just better video meetings. Be different to cut through the noise. Our brand looks and feels totally different from everyone else in the space. All our competitors are blue, corporate, boring. We’re very much the polar opposite.

Our brand looks and feels totally different from everyone else in the space. All our competitors are blue, corporate, boring. We’re very much the polar opposite. Note what your consumer marketing peers are doing and adapt that to business marketing. B2B marketers focus too much on features > functionality/value. By leaning into emotionally-driven marketing, or the underlying needs (JTBDs) of your customers, you can start to help buyers make logical decisions to buy your product and give them an emotional rationale.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

If my business was only allowed to run paid ads on one platform I’d think the business is in a dangerous position. With the dynamic movements of software e.g. Facebook & iOS 14.5, legislation, and changing consumer habits having one platform for 12 months makes me nervous.

Great point. As a professional marketer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m a huge mental health advocate and have been on the board of Bring Change to Mind for the last few years. I think mental health is finally starting to get the attention it deserves, but we’re so far behind other aspects of health and it still needs a lot more attention. Add social media and, again, the performance-oriented world that we live in, to the mix, and there’s no wonder a lot of people struggle.

So I’d love to help more non-profits be as efficient at getting their message out and attract users as their for-profit counterparts. My dream is that we get to a place in the next few years where talking about mental fitness, regardless of who you are or where you come from, is no different than talking about hitting the gym or going for a run. We’ve made progress, but there’s a lot more to do!

So important! One more before we go: What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

I’m not really an inspirational quote kind of guy to be honest, but I saw one from one of Whereby’s investors the other day that stuck with me:

“Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind always.”

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

