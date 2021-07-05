How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Peter Dayot & Kage Spatz

Life doesn’t have to be so offensive. Be kind, taking a moment to check in on others, be just a little bit better. These small, but impactful steps brighten my outlook daily.

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Peter Dayot.

Peter is the Managing Director of Publicus Community and Real Living Productions. Peter and his teams have worked with hundreds of notable high-profile projects in the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean, helping clients generate billions in sales revenue.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Not so much a mistake as a challenge — Our client needed a very specific signage installation to be created and delivered in nearly an unimaginably short period of time — 2,300 miles from our offices.

Even delivery services and installations of the piece by a third-party vendor would have taken too long. Our team created the structure and then jumped in a large cargo van for a three-day, cross-country trip, without sleep to get to the destination and set up the structure in time for the event by just hours.

It taught us that thinking outside of the box can really help achieve incredible results. It also showed the client how dedicated we are to hitting deadlines and pulling off projects that most companies would say are impossible to accomplish.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When I began to understand the value of networking. It really showed me how successful we could become.

Networking helps me find clients, new team members to collaborate with, learn about projects and industry developments that are yet to be introduced, media outlets to cover our clients, and even how to reach customers for our clients through methods we never would have learned without putting myself out there.

By talking with others in the industry, I am able to realize what services are missing and the voids we can fill.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

So many people have helped along the way from family, to mentors and even members of our team.

I surround myself with mentors to help me aspire to be a better leader and a better person in general. Each brings an extremely valuable influence to me and it shows in how I conduct business and my day-to-day life.

I rely on them to be frank and I trust that they have experiences that I can learn from. It’s very rewarding to have these relationships.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Delegate, delegate, delegate.

Your team is an extension of you. Use their talents to the fullest and they can take you and the company to inspiring heights. I always appreciate being a part of our projects, but I am equally impressed by the abilities of our marketers, creative teams, programmers, and account coordinators. We have them on our team for a reason.

Build a team to help you and allow them to thrive. It will improve your outlook and help reduce possibilities of leadership burnout.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

I see the future of marketing becoming hyper-personalized. Online search habits already allow companies to know a consumer’s interests at a very accurate degree. Marketers must use this information to connect with consumers.

Further today’s consumers expect instant gratification — they have questions and want answers to their questions immediately. It’s our job as marketers to engage with consumers as quickly as possible. This could be through conversational marketing programs, such as chat systems or video content and applications that allow consumers to get some sort of instant gratification, while a sales team or a representative for a company prepares to make contact with the consumer.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

“Great and Fast” is better than “Perfect and Slow”.

In today’s fast-paced environment — we’ve learned to thrive with producing really great content quickly. But that’s not perfect.

I think many times projects get bottlenecked because of an aspiration for a perfect campaign, when a really good ( but not perfect) campaign will get the job done and alleviate the bottleneck.

2. Take care of your business and your business will take care of you.

The livelihood of your business depends on the dedication of your team. Investing in your team members by providing a great environment to work in, recognizing their commitments to the company, and encouraging their growth within the team will help make the company stronger and help you as a business owner.

3. Appreciate the accomplishments — savor the moment — but not for too long.

We all work really hard — It’s important to take a step back and acknowledge an accomplishment. Even if it was small, take a moment and celebrate your team’s accomplishments. It benefits your morale and often provides the boost to take on the next task!

4. Network, Network, Network.

So many of our business opportunities and our team members have come simply from being in the right place at the right time. Check in on peers, ask them to suggest others that you should meet, and spend time actually introducing yourself to that new connection to learn about them. They may become your next great ambassador!

5. Take the small projects — you never know where they may lead.

It’s amazing how a small seed can eventually grow into a tree. Over the years, I’ve come to realize that small projects are often the stepping stone to larger more complex opportunities and even year’s long campaigns.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Anything by Malcolm Gladwell, Seth Godin, and Peter Shankman. I pay close attention to what these thought leaders and leaders in our industry have to say.

I am also constantly flipping through travel magazines and listening to travel podcasts to learn how other properties and destinations are branding themselves. From the messaging to the creative design, and even the offers that they pitch — these elements are valuable in understanding what is working and trending.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If anything, I would hope to be a part of a movement based on civility. I think many aspects of our culture are often brash and “in your face”. Life doesn’t have to be so offensive. Be kind, taking a moment to check in on others, be just a little bit better. These small, but impactful steps brighten my outlook daily.

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!