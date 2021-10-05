How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Peter Cunningham & Kage Spatz

Sharing ideas can be one of the best ways to improve your marketing.

As part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Peter Cunningham.

Peter is the Director of Marketing at Buyapowa. He has been part of the rapid growth of the business from the launch of its first referral marketing product in 2015 to today, where Buyapowa’s software powers referral marketing for over 100 leading brands and retailers in 27 countries and 21 languages. Peter is a graduate of the University of St Andrews, The College of Law and the HEC Paris MBA.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

As mentioned above, I didn’t have the classic Marketing Degree and CPG/FMCG or agency route into marketing and I mostly worked in Internet and tech startups or high growth businesses where everything needs to be done yesterday. While I studied marketing and entrepreneurship on my MBA, a lot of what I know about marketing and online marketing is self-taught, from reading books and blogs, completing online courses and tutorials, teaching myself how to use software, and learning from colleagues.

You quickly realize just how much can go wrong in online marketing, from the email to 5 million people that was sent by a supplier without a clickable link because no one double-checked, to the AdWords campaign that geared up just for the site to go down on a Friday afternoon, to the emails sent with typos or sent in the wrong language. I have either made those mistakes or seen someone in my team make them.

Hopefully, you live and learn and don’t repeat them. What I have learned is that the curse of knowledge means that you have had those battle scars means you are aware of all these traps and they seem obvious to you. But they are not necessarily so for someone else.

One recent colleague, who was just starting out in marketing, made many of the same types of mistakes. I think I was more tolerant knowing that I had made the same or similar mistakes at least once in my career and, thinking it was obvious, I had forgotten to prepare him for them. Unfortunately, it’s hard to unlearn something and I think more managers should realize that.

Wonderful. Let’s dive right into the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Obviously, we have now been in lockdown for over a year due to Coronavirus and many marketers, like me, will have been working from home during this period. Many people have reported in the press that they’re working longer hours from home, often struggling with maintaining the separation of home and work life, having to juggle supervising and educating children when schools were closed, and often feeling anxious as to whether their jobs will still be around in the future. So while many of us have gained from avoiding the costs and time drag of the daily commute, these benefits have been countered by Zoom fatigue and the loss of social contact with work colleagues.

I think that the lessons we can draw from this experience will also be useful for life after Covid. We can appreciate the positive aspects of the social side of work, whether being able to chat with colleagues in the corridor or over a coffee, or from group-based social events and team building. We have seen the importance of allowing some time in your Zoom or Teams meetings for a little chit-chat, asking colleagues what they did on the weekend or what series they are following on Netflix. We have also made a point of having a regular Thursday social Zoom meeting, where we share company news, give recognition for the good work of colleagues, and end with a quiz or treasure hunt with a small prize for the winner. The nicest thing I have seen is habitual winners often donating their ‘prize’ to another colleague.

To avoid burnout when working from home, the main tips are to be organized, listing all the tasks you need to get done, and ticking them off. Obviously, this can help you avoid last-minute firefighting. But it also needs the discipline to start and finish at set times every day, to make time for exercise and for your social life in your home. You should also allow time for continued learning and keeping up with industry news. Hopefully, if you can learn this kind of planning and discipline for life during Covid, you can maintain these good habits afterward and avoid burnout.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

In my career, I’ve worked in marketing roles across B2C and B2B2C. And I’ve worked with different budgets, and in roles where we did everything in-house to others where the culture was to use agencies and everything in-between. However, there have been many things that have been relevant to all of those roles.

One key component of any good marketing strategy is tracking spend per channel, but also attributing that to outcomes to understand the return on investment. In my current role, marketing budgets have always been very tight, but the value of winning a new client directly from a channel can easily change your view on its profitability. We had some channels which didn’t bring a client win for a year, but then suddenly brought a series of them. So, particularly when dealing with small numbers with a high upside, beware of making snap judgments on the value of a channel as the tide can easily change.

Another thing to mention is that often a lot of marketing effort goes into content creation looking for new things to write about. Notwithstanding the fact that, after seven years, you have probably written something about every angle connected to your offering, we have often found updating old content works just as well, if not better. This is particularly good practice for SEO. Overall, if your content is evergreen and just needs a new context, or the outbound links being updated, it’s proof that you don’t have to continually reinvent the wheel.

And finally, you don’t have to invent every marketing strategy from scratch. As well as watching what your competitors are doing, but without assuming that your competitors are smart or that that tactic is really working for them, you should look at leading companies, both those in analogous and completely different industries. For that reason, I resist the temptation to unsubscribe from third-party emails, because sometimes you can learn something from them. A very useful source of information is to network with marketers in non-competing businesses and ask them what they are doing and how it’s working. Sharing ideas can be one of the best ways to improve your marketing.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

Without a doubt, I would choose Google Ads. In part because it compliments your SEO efforts, but also because it allows you to target very precise searches and, in particular, buyer keywords.

You can see your SEO as helping get potential buyers into your Sales Funnel, but when those people are searching with buying intent, you have to be found ahead of your competitors in both paid and organic search.

In the past, I have experimented with LinkedIn and Facebook ads but found them to be very focused on the top of the funnel.

In a different industry, say fashion, beauty, or home interiors, I would be tempted to say Instagram due to the visual nature of the search behaviors in the industry.

As a professional marketer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As I wrote in a previous article, despite not being vegan or vegetarian, I agree with Yuval Noah Harari, who wrote in Sapiens that future generations will probably look back at our time period and see the mass factory farming of animals as a crime.

If people would really understand the appalling way we treat tens of billions of sentient beings and the horrors of mechanical meat, then maybe we would see pressure to end factory farming and super-cheap fast-food chains.

One more before we go: What quote would you say has inspired you the most in your life or career?

Over ten years ago I worked as the EU Customer Acquisition Director at ServiceMagic (now HomeAdvisor) and had the benefit of being able to call on the wisdom and experience of Andrew Roger’s team in the US, who had accumulated ten years of knowledge about how to build that type of business. I really liked their approach, which was not prescriptive but instead, they would listen to what we were trying to do or where we were having issues and would say ‘we found that…’, ‘we didn’t get that to work either because..’ or ‘we didn’t do that because..’I found that so valuable and helpful. One quote I remember to this day, and I forget which member of Andrew’s team was responsible for it, was, more or less:

“The surprising thing with marketing is that often the things that work really well, you didn’t think would ever work when you evaluated them. And the things you were completely convinced would work, often fail. So you need to experiment a little.”

Another quote, which I actually read translated into German over 25 years ago, so I have no idea who wrote it is:

“Optimists are no more likely to be right than pessimists. They are just more fun to hang around with.”

Considering myself as a natural optimist, or at least someone who always believes there is a solution, that has remained with me.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

