How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Paul Miser & Kage Spatz

As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Paul Miser.

Paul Miser is the CEO / Founder of brand growth consultancy and acceleration studio, Chinatown Bureau. Over the last two decades, Paul has proven himself as a serial entrepreneur/intrapreneur, creating businesses and business units at the forefront of technology and brand strategy. With clients like Lincoln, Ford, Novartis, Colgate-Palmolive, and Tempur Sealy, Paul’s work has been recognized globally by Cannes Lions, Webby’s, the One Show and the Effies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I started my first company in my early 20’s after business school. It was an outsourced marketing strategy agency for small to medium-sized businesses in the San Diego area. The brand was a western, outlaw theme to position the company as the rebel resource to help client organizations chart a new course for marketing. As part of our go to market communications, we sent out wanted posters to prospective local clients with biographies of our team and how we can help the company, written in a wanted-poster type way. One day I was on a business lunch with a prospective client, when I looked over and saw one of the wanted posters with my face on it, pinned up in the restaurant — something I never expected to happen. I guess the restaurant owners must have liked the promotion. While trying desperately to keep my prospect from seeing the ad, much to my chagrin, someone in the restaurant recognized it and came over and made a comment to me in front of the client. A bit of an awkward situation unfolded that resulted in a couple of laughs. But, out of it came a new project and a newfound respect for the effectiveness of marketing.

I guess the lesson to learn in this experience is that you should always plan for your marketing to be more successful than you expect. And plan for the subsequent interactions that might follow a message.

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

I think the best advice for marketers is to know that building a brand and marketing take time. You should create a vision and a point of view for what your brand is and where it needs to go, then be intentional and diligent in charting the course to get there. This gives you space and latitude to know what to say yes to and, more importantly, what to say no to. It also provides a sense of purpose that is built over time, not overnight. By opening up this space in our days, we narrow our focus of how we approach our day, reducing anxiety and wasted time.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. As you know Google and other search engines constantly update their search algorithms. Today, do you believe that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is still an important part of any long-term marketing plan? Can you explain why?

Absolutely. First of all, search engines have become the default for many aspects of consumer’s daily lives. Not only do we search for topics, products, services, and experiences, but we search for answers to questions. Search Engines have done a fantastic job in building the information architecture and knowledge graphs that make content portable and actionable across screen, aisle or voice. So, the engine is built for us as marketers to take advantage of it.

Second of all, I’m a big believer in getting the basics of marketing right before expanding outward. There is no channel more basic than search. As mentioned, consumers use to search for almost everything these days, including researching and buying products and services, creating ‘moments of truth.’ By understanding and capitalizing on these moments of truth, marketers can best position their brands, products, and services to create immediate conversion.

Can you share some basic Search Engine Optimization tips you have for less experienced marketers?

The most basic idea of Search Engine Optimization is to continuously add value for your consumers. As search engines evolve to provide information in an ever-evolving connected world, they will continuously update their algorithms to provide the most relevant value for the search input. A Search Engine’s success is based solely on providing the most value for specific input. Nothing more, nothing less. However, this ‘value’ evolves with consumer behavior and information. Right now, the value exchange is based on many different drivers like Content, Context, Activity, and Time. Meaning, in order to succeed with Search Engine Optimization, marketers to make sure they:

Have the right content available for specific behavioral inputs like keywords or questions.

Understand the right variables that the consumer is looking for content (weather, time, location, etc).

Are actively engaging with consumers on their own platforms like websites and others like social media.

Continuously publish or update their content to be as timely and relevant as possible.

However, as consumer behaviors and technologies evolve the use of the content will change, as will the rules for search engine optimization. So, marketers must continue to learn and adapt to make the most out of their Search Engine Optimization.

What “3 Non-Intuitive Marketing Strategies” have been most effective for you in your industry?

The first one, I like to call Retention First. I’ve been seeing a big mistake happening for the last few years in working with brands. They are too focused on getting to a purchase transaction, with little to no thought of what happens after the purchase. Or, in some cases, the post-purchase activity falls to a completely different team, breaking up the consumer experience. What we’ve been seeing with consumer behavior is they are expecting more from the brands they buy from beyond a product or service. They are looking for a seamless experience or increased value in their lives. This is where the Retention First strategy comes into play.

Using a Retention First mindset, we start to view marketing and advertising differently; we start to view our consumers differently. It quickly moves from acquisition/ownership into joining / membership, something that consumers are starting to expect from their brands. Companies that do a great job of this are the new Direct to Consumer brands that have built large fanbases. Dollar Shave Club was a fantastic example of this, proving value and scale at the same time. With each interaction, the brand treated its consumers (paid or not) as if they were the most important customer and understood them as such. Each touchpoint was personalized and progressive. All activity was built on top of a ‘machine’ that was powered by algorithms and content that were deployed based on preference and message. By leading with the Retention First strategy, Dollar Shave Club was able to leverage technology in a way that truly added value to its members.

The next strategy I love is the 1,000 Fan Strategy. It was created by Kevin Kelly but made popular by Tim Ferriss. The essence is that a movement or message or brand is established and built by the first 1,000 true fans. And by ‘true fan’ it means someone that is so loyal they will buy anything you produce. Whether you’re an artist, a consultant, a brand, or a CMO, the 1,000 Fan Strategy creates an extreme focus to be intentional with marketing activities and value creation with consumers.

When working with Tom’s of Maine a few years ago, I was tasked with establishing their global social media presence including strategy, content, promotions and engagement protocol. Using the 1,000 Fan Strategy, we were able to be extremely intentional with how we created their social presence. We workshopped who our true fans were, what they wanted from the brand, what they wanted it to stand for and how they wanted to be talked to or engaged with. This approach opened a tremendous amount of insight for the activity we needed to do, and more importantly, what we didn’t need to do. Having a laser-focus on building our 1,000 true fans, you’re able to let things go that don’t fit within that strategy. As we launched, we saw there were some haters and trolls out there that we had to avoid staying focused on our true fans. We knew that if we tried to make everyone happy, we’d never find or capture those 1,000 true fans.

The third strategy may seem like a basic one, but it is extremely important in today’s connected, yet fragmented communications environment. I call it the Connected Experience strategy. The idea is that consumers jump from device to device, from physical to digital and back again. And more and more often, they are expecting their behaviors and preferences to follow them from touchpoint to touchpoint. On the opposite side of that, many brands and advertising campaigns are developed with a message and channel approach — creating the right message for the right channel, with little to no thought on how that message connects the consumer or drives the consumer to the next interaction.

When working on the rebrand and launch of Lincoln, we knew that messaging alone wasn’t going to help us get the results we needed. So, we set out to intentionally create the experience journey we wanted the consumer to take with us as a brand. Message and interaction were no longer created for the channel, but the channel became a conduit to build a relationship with the consumer using the preferences and data we knew about them. Mapping out these journeys for our audience segments not only built stronger consideration for the consumer, but it helped us make better media, content and experience decisions all throughout the journey.

If you were only allowed to run paid ads on 1 platform (in your industry) over the next 12 months, what would it be and why?

My first answer would be Google, as that is the platform where the most consumers can be reached with context and relevance. However, with the US presidential race unfolding over the next year increasing costs for just about everyone, I would have to say Twitter. I have seen a tremendous shift in how Twitter is being utilized in my own and consumer’s lives. Not only has it become the hub of real-time information, but with restrictions on political advertising, a crackdown on misinformation and a protentional evolution in strategic direction, Twitter is primed for emergence in usage and popularity, providing an untapped value for marketers and advertisers. Twitter has also created great ad platforms and has an ease of interaction that other platforms, like Google, don’t have.

One more question! You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think there is a need for business leaders and leaders of brands to understand and realize the power they have in the world. Brands are becoming more than products and services. They are becoming purpose-driven aspects of society and culture. They are continuing to expand global reach and establishing values and stances on a holistic level. Brands have become a way that consumers feel they can make a difference with their spending — by buying from brands that align with their values and are taking the necessary steps to usher causes forward. This shift is becoming a badge that consumers can wear as a defining factor of who they are as a person.

If I could inspire a movement, I would usher this idea forward. Brands have enormous power on the global stage if created and leveraged properly, and advertising alone isn’t the answer. The holistic experience of the organization needs to become almost self-actualized to the brand promise and purpose that is created, so the entirety of the business is pushing the cause forward. Doing so, consumers get a better experience, brand value is placed at a premium and the world becomes a better place.

Thank you so much for sharing so much value with us!