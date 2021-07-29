How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Paul Cash of Rooster Punk & Kage Spatz

It’s incredibly beneficial to read, to be curious, and to always be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking.

Kage Spatz here with another installment of the Marketing Strategy Series. I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Paul Cash.

Paul Cash is co-author of the book Humanizing B2B, and co-founder of Rooster Punk, a storytelling agency that aims to put humanity, soul, and emotion into B2B marketing. Previously, Paul founded Tidalwave in 1997 and Hurricane Marketing in 2008 before selling both agencies to Target Media Communications Group.

Thank you for doing this! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made lots of mistakes in my time. There’s two that spring to mind:

The first one was when I was working on a beautiful brochure project for Hewlett Packard (HP). It was a 24-page brochure, and I got the page numbering wrong. When it was printed, there were two pages 8s. We luckily spotted it at the final stage, but it was a close call. That definitely helped me improve my attention to detail early in my career!

The second was another project for HP at my first agency, Tidalwave. I was doing a piece of direct mail, and the headline was supposed to say, “Build a Stronger Enterprise”. It had been through copy checking, proofing, all the rest of it.

When I opened the agencies box of file copies, I got the shock of my life. I noticed it said ‘Build a Stonger Enterprise.” I still don’t know how it got through so many people. Even the client had signed it off! We had to reprint the whole job again, but luckily, we stopped them from going out of the fulfillment factory.

I’ve definitely learned from my mistakes. I’m mildly dyslexic, but it never caused me any problems until I started working. Like many, my real education started in the workplace — I had to start paying attention to all this detail that I didn’t have to at university.

Those painful experiences along the way and the consequences force you to focus on your shortcomings. For example, I still rely on other people to double-check my grammar and spelling before anything goes out.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When we first set up Rooster Punk, we were trying to attract visionary customers but we were a bit too ahead of the curve. The people we were selling to (CMOs or marketing leaders) agreed with our approach. The idea of a humanizing B2B was starting to take hold, so they knew that they needed this approach to their marketing. But it takes a while before ideas translate into action. We kept thinking ‘next year will be the year when our approach kicks off’ but it was slower than we thought. We were pitching to a future market!

When Covid happened, it accelerated the trend for a humanized approach to marketing. When people are making decisions from behind a screen, and not from a large buyer’s meeting committee, they make decisions based on gut feelings. That’s why we wanted to bring our book, Humanizing B2B, out now.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Everybody thrives when they enjoy what they do. Find enjoyment in your work. Find purpose in what you do, whether you’re running an agency, are a journalist, or a pharmacist.

You need to accept that on an entrepreneurial journey, you will have to burn the midnight oil. You do what you need to do to push your business forward. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices because of that, but I wouldn’t change my journey for anything. So you have to be passionate about what you do.

When it comes to our team, at Rooster Punk, we’ve doubled in size during the pandemic and as such, like many other companies, we have had a large focus on wellbeing. We have a life coach and psychologist who comes in to do one-to-one mentoring and coaching. This was especially important throughout lockdown, which some have found worked in their favor and others found it hard. Your most valuable resource in business is your team. The most successful agencies recognize that.

There are hundreds of memorable marketing campaigns that have become part of the lexicon of our culture. What is your favorite marketing or branding campaign from history?

The origin Lynx deodorant advert of the early 1990s. This was iconic for young men of my generation. I remember those adverts sticking out massively; you spray the deodorant and you get the girl. It was probably because I was the perfect target audience. It never ceases to amaze me how many men still have Lynx Africa as their preferred choice of deodorant.

Of course, there was the ‘Generation Pepsi’ campaign from the 1960s. In 1961, Coke was outselling Pepsi by an order of 6 to 1. Pepsi hired this young advertising executive called Alan Pottasch whose message was simple; “stop talking about the product and start talking about the user”.

The campaign he built didn’t talk about bubbles and flavor. Instead, it tapped into the desires of those individualistic young people who were forming their identity in the effervescent ’60s.

The ‘Pepsi Generation’ campaign was born, and with it came a new style of B2C advertising. That campaign, for me, marked a turning point in how business sold to customers.

If you could break down a very successful campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like?

I would say that you need a great brief, a brave client who’s passionate about wanting to do something different, great creative minds in the agency, and the ability for the agency to not be constrained.

When all these things come together some magic can happen. There’s a new campaign that has just broken for Guiness. They’ve managed to find these amazing real-life situations that incorporate the brand codes.

For example, they would have a white cat on a black bin, or a white seagull on a black post, all set to a beautiful soundtrack. That, to me, looks like an ad that had the right combination of ingredients behind it.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. In your industry, where do you see the future of marketing going?

In the book, we talk about the idea that there is a new truth in B2B; people don’t want to buy from you, they want to buy into you.

If a business is going to make a large investment in another company, whether it’s a new piece of software or a new procurement tool, these will be large decisions to make.

The decision-makers in those businesses are looking for alignment in values. They want to know your employees are engaged; they want your marketing to be interesting.

People want to buy into the company, and not just the product. Marketing around products and features won’t cut it anymore. You need to consider the larger piece on how you position yourself, how you use all those techniques to be able to win in incredibly tough and competitive markets.

Some incredibly intelligent people once said: “When you turn up at work, you turn off all your emotions and all of your feelings, and you only analyze everything on its economic benefits.” At some point, we must have thought this was how humans think. We of course know today that this isn’t true.

I’d love to know at what point it became so product-driven. At one point, B2B marketing, or ‘industrial marketing’ as it used to be called was full of charismatic salespeople going from door to door, winning companies over. B2B was all about relationships. Yet when these salespeople got phased out, B2B marketing lost the emotion and storytelling altogether. And this is what the humanizing B2B renaissance is really all about.

What do you wish someone told you before you started?

I can give you two strong ones:

Find your passion: I always wanted to be in marketing, ever since I was a teenager. It felt like more of a hobby than a job, so I was lucky. But not many people know what they want to do, so making your way in life can be incredibly tough. Keep on learning: People talk about how vital it is that we adopt an ‘always learning culture,’ and it’s true, it is so important. I think it’s incredibly beneficial to read, to be curious, and to always be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. On a personal level, I’m a huge Audible fan and probably listen to 30/40 books a year. There’s also a great quote by Alvin Toffler: “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read or write, it will be those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” This is spot on.

Can you share a few examples of marketing tools or marketing technology that you think can dramatically empower small business owners to become more effective marketers?

What we’ve seen over the last decade is the notion of marketing operations becoming ever more important. In the small to mid-market space, HubSpot is the main tool that people know and understand. But it’s vital that companies balance the capability of automation with the need to be creative and find ways to be interesting, entertaining, and connect with customers on an emotional level.

You need a decent engine, but that’s never a replacement for having an understanding of the market and a clear and recognizable brand. Only when your brand positioning is clear can you turn on your engine, crank it up and get the most out of your brand.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I’m an avid reader. From business to psychology to management. The books I’ve enjoyed most over lockdown were:

The ‘Age of Surveillance’ Capitalism, which discusses the crazy world of Big Tech, which extracts information from us at every corner in order to blend and then sell that data on to the highest bidder. As we move towards a world of privacy, it will be interesting to see how the Big Tech business model changes.

‘Small Giants’ by Bo Burlignham. It explains how small businesses are the heart and soul of the economy. I also enjoyed ‘Happiness by Design’ by Paul Dolan. ‘Good Strategy Bad Strategy’ by Richard Rumelt, ‘Influence’ by Robert Ciadini, ‘How to Sell Human’ by Daniel Pink, ‘Likeanomics’ by Rohit Bhargava.

I try to mix up genres and styles to keep my thinking alive. We always try to bang the drum about ‘people over products’. So we don’t pigeonhole ourselves as being experts in social media or SEO, we try to be experts in people. Techniques within marketing change, but people largely stay the same, so as long as you understand the psychology of your customer, you’ll always be able to sell to them. That’s why it’s important to read widely.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To make B2C on a par with B2B. B2B marketing should attract the same talent, should create the same clever and memorable campaigns, and the c-suite should recognize the commercial value of brand-building in B2B as much as it does in B2C.

Thank you for sharing your story and so many valuable insights with us today!

