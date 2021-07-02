How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Pankaj Srivastava & Kage Spatz

Finding common ground in today’s environment is not a goal, it is an aversion.

Asa part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Pankaj Srivastava.

Pankaj Srivastava is the CEO and founder of Practicalspeak. During the course of his career, Pankaj has held multiple C-suite positions, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and General Manager for major brands such as McAfee and MetricStream.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting and what lesson you learned from that?

Our company customized golf clubs at a third of the price charged by the big-name brands. I was responsible for building our customer base and their continued loyalty to our custom-built golf clubs. These were the early days of the e-commerce boom and my team had built one of the world’s first visual HTML email marketing programs to help nurture customer relationships. I had this brilliant idea to feature our master club builder, Bernie, in one of the emails to form more intimate relationships with our customers. We included Bernie’s picture alongside his motorbike and some other personal details. Two days after the email went out, someone stole Bernie’s beloved bike!

It is a mistake, I learned, to publish details like where someone lives in an email broadcast. I felt awful and apologized profusely to Bernie. There was a deeper lesson to be learned, however. The idea that permission and privacy are cornerstones of superior marketing. It forced me to think not just about what happened to an employee, but also about how we treat our customer’s information. How respecting their privacy is key to forming a trustworthy relationship and how trust is what drives loyalty.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Starting out in the field, I was enamored with the idea of designing and launching eye-catching campaigns that were clever, visually appealing, and created a sort of big bang. My team and I had reasonable success with this approach. Over time, however, I started noticing these campaigns created great energy when launched, but fizzled out very quickly and lacked staying power. I realized even though we received tremendous short-term responses, we were not constructing a ten-story building. Each campaign was just that, a campaign. It was not helping us build something bigger, something that gained in momentum over time. This realization dramatically altered my perspective on marketing.

Marketing, I realized, is not about eye-catching campaigns, it is about laying a robust foundation and giving yourself a chance to build something substantial, something that provides long-lasting value to your audience. Two takeaways from that realization have stayed with me:

First, is the shift in mindset. Instead of focusing on just the “results” of any single effort, focus on “deliberate learning.” Each campaign or program should help you develop a deeper understanding of your customer. They should be designed to help you close your knowledge gaps around your customers, product, market, or the meaning you provide to your customers’ lives.

The second is the tactical design of campaigns. Each time you build one, you should ask the question: How will this campaign help build and inform the next one? If each campaign you launch lays the foundation for the next one, march ahead. On the other hand, if your answer to the question is either, “I don’t know,” or, “it will not help,” pause and rethink.

The size of your campaign does not matter, it is about what it teaches you so you can build the next floor of your building — that is most important. Taken together, these lessons have helped me think of marketing as 1+1>2 by focusing on “continuously becoming better”.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Undoubtedly! Though I never had a formal mentor, I have been fortunate to have had many teachers. People have a way of teaching you regardless of the level of their expertise, experience, or authority. The one smart thing I did was keep my mind open to learning from everyone. If I had to pick a particular person, it would have to be Ken Neibaur, my marketing boss, at the very first company I worked for in Silicon Valley, which was one of the world’s first e-Commerce businesses. I was a Database Marketing Analyst and had little idea about what I was supposed to be doing. During my first week, I walked into Ken’s office and asked, “Ken, I have no idea what I am supposed to do, no experience in this database thing. Why did you hire me?”

Ken’s response blew me away, “I hired you for two reasons. First, even if I wanted to hire someone with experience in this field, I could not have. Very few companies like ours exist. Second, I hired you not because of your knowledge, but because I realized you would know what you don’t know very quickly. I hired you because I believed that you will not be afraid to ask questions like the one you are asking now. Because to build something new, you first need to know what to ask.” Then he left me with another nugget that remains my biggest marketing lesson: “Remember, the person that understands the customer best is the most influential person in the company. That is what your focus should be.”

What advice would you give to other marketers to thrive and avoid burnout?

Given the advent of thousands of new marketing tools to familiarize with, a constant need to learn new skills, and increased competition for our customer’s attention, it is easy to forget why we chose to be marketers in the first place and why we love it so much. It is important to pause and reflect on your journey often.

Once every few years, I ask people I worked with to respond to three questions anonymously: Did I ever help you with something, and with what? What is the one thing I should improve? What fictional or non-fictional character comes to mind when you think of me? The results have remarkable therapeutic power.

How people think and feel about us, is our personal brand and our promise to the world. It is our personal story. Understanding how you are crafting your own story helps reconnect with your inspiration and drive. I have found this both useful and energizing to make me a better marketer.

Consumers have become more jaded and resistant to anything “salesy”. Where do you see the future of marketing headed?

Google and Facebook have been great for businesses and especially for small businesses. They have helped democratize the ability to learn about target audiences that only the big companies had the capacity to before. Now, these platforms help companies of any size, reach large audiences, target better and continually learn from their campaigns to constantly improve their marketing.

This “democratization,” however, has contributed to the communication fatigue and the constant din of marketing noise that both consumers, as well as companies, need to confront and manage. The short attention span, the instant gratification culture, and the ability for anyone to say anything have forced marketers to form a “get a sale” mentality when you garner the attention that generates short-lived success and leaves consumers jaded.

I believe the future of marketing is more about going back to the roots of marketing — to storytelling. Customers today demand an experience-led relationship and the only way I know to do that is through powerful stories. Stories are a platform for understanding. Stories make people care even when they never expected to. No one has the time to care about who you are or what you do. But everyone cares about who they are and what they could do. That is where a marketer needs to operate and express their value through stories. Marketers who respect customer privacy, seek permission to tell customers a story and focus on acquiring customers as champions will come out ahead.

What 5 things do you wish someone told you before you started?

1. You must market, marketing. When I built a comprehensive 15-step marketing plan, I failed. When I translated that marketing plan into 3 steps, I received tremendous buy-in from my team and we built the world’s largest customer loyalty program of its time. I learned that to succeed one must market to everyone both within and outside the company. We must raise our awareness of what drives our team members, what they hope to achieve and ensure everyone understands the value they receive from doing anything — just like we do when we develop marketing campaigns by understanding customer needs and desires.

2. We don’t sell to companies. We market to people. I used to be nervous about seeing corporate clients. Each time I walked into a large building with a huge company logo on the outside and met serious-looking people waiting in large conference rooms, my heart beat faster and I sometimes fumbled my lines. After one of those fumbling episodes, my colleague, Tanya, took me aside and said, “Pankaj, you are not selling to that company, just those people in the room. You need to tell them how we will help them, not their company.” That simple statement changed how I perceived marketing’s role. We frame our decisions through the lens of either personal value or emotional benefit. As marketers, our objective is to understand, and then to appeal to those values — and the rest will follow. As the iconic IBM ad used to suggest: No one ever got fired for buying IBM.

3. If marketing is a company’s heartbeat, sales is its lifeline. Early in my career, I viewed salespeople in the company as folks that flew around, entertained clients, and got to throw parties. I sat at my desk, working hard to win customers while they were having fun — so unfair! My perspective has changed dramatically after working extensively with more sales teams over the years. I have come to realize that sales play a vital role in value creation. Good salespeople talk about “value” and “long-term differentiation” with clients. They hate competing on price. They bring invaluable insights directly from the customer that help to make better marketers. Sales teams are at the frontlines and in a great position to drive our understanding of customers and markets. They provide the lifeline for any company to continue to grow — and they are a marketer’s best friend.

4. Names and labels are nothing. You must give them a soul for them to carry meaning. Companies spend a lot of time (and budget) on coming up with their names and names of their product lines. It’s important. I used to do that and was immensely proud when I helped name a paper manufacturing company in Indonesia early in my career. I wish someone had told me that even more important than a name is defining the soul of the product, of the company. What kind of a name is Google, or for that matter Apple? We don’t think twice about them as a weird name for a company. In its early days, Google did not like its name and was running around looking for an agency to help devise a new one. Would it have mattered? What mattered was the soul of Google — the fastest, most accurate search index of all time. Always pay attention to “differentiated value” over anything else.

5. The customer is not always right. Very often we believe that customers know what they want. We conduct research to understand what they need and desire. I believe in that myself. For me, marketing thinking begins with the customer. However, this mindset is so deep-rooted in us that we never consider the possibility that sometimes a customer is wrong. It’s like blasphemy to tell a customer they are wrong. On the contrary, we must view marketing’s role as one of being a customer advocate — their supporter. When you support someone, it is responsible to let them know what they really need and what will indeed make their lives easier. As experts in our respective categories, we need to view marketing’s role as a guide, an educator, and as the truth-teller.

What books, podcasts, documentaries or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

There are a few timeless books that have served as an inspiration and I return to them often. They are not marketing resources, but they help me reconnect with the art of storytelling and continue to reinforce the power of language — both skills which are vital for a marketer.

“Himalayan Odyssey” by Parker Antin is the story of one man’s trek through the Himalayan mountain range. It is a tale that vividly reveals the stunning stir of human emotion. One sentence from that book that captivated me, “true insight is gained by doing, not thinking,” has become my mantra for learning.

I keep returning to “Carry on Jeeves” by PG Wodehouse to delight in the power of attractive language. It continues to inspire me to pay attention to each word, to respect your audience by taking seriously your job in describing your value.

“Mindset” by Carol Dweck is a book that taught me the value of listening and of keeping my mind open to the idea of continuous growth. It taught me the value of saying aloud, “I don’t know. Let me find out.”

A few favorites when it comes to learning new skills are Skillshop Academy, Blueprint Academy, and Udemy that offer some great comprehensive courses across a wide swath of areas within marketing. I also enjoy reading and watching Neil Patel on his website. He does a fantastic job teaching practical skills.

One more before we go: If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Teaching our kids the skills to become critical thinkers. We have never lived in a more divided world than we do today. We have always had differences in opinion, however. there used to exist a willingness to find common ground. Finding common ground in today’s environment is not a goal, it is an aversion.

I believe one of the big reasons is the way we discover news or information today is based on the algorithms that prioritize content based on what media companies infer about us. But what it effectively does is to only reinforce our biases and put us in an informational bubble. When we consume information that conforms to our predetermined views, we pull society further apart. Imagine millions of us behaving in this manner.

The force of technology and how companies use data to tailor our experiences is an unstoppable force. We need to inspire an education movement with its core emphasis on critical thinking skills. A sort of education that teaches skills on how to be objective, ask questions, analyze and form our own opinions. We need to move our societal emphasis away from “freedom to express” to “freedom to express responsibly.”

Thank you for sharing so many valuable insights with us!